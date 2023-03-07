Longtime hospital therapy dog Murphy retires

Gary Witzler was stopped by a woman as he was leaving what is now known as Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Toledo with his dog, Murphy, a now 18-year-old bichon frise.

She ran up to them crying because Murphy, who’s a therapy dog, helped her daughter when she was on suicide watch a year prior, said Mr. Witzler, Murphy’s owner and handler.

“She said her daughter had a 180-degree turnaround because of Murphy,” Mr. Witzler recalled Tuesday. “If you had told me that a year ago, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Murphy’s been a therapy dog in the Mercy Health system for 17 years. He was celebrated by nurses and hospital staff at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital as he worked his last day before retirement Tuesday.

He was joined by Mr. Witzler’s other therapy dog, Oreo, a 10-year-old mixed breed, who’s volunteered at the hospital for seven years.

Murphy’s visited more than 2,000 patients in the hospital system and has also volunteered in nursing homes and for the community, he said.

His gentle and quiet personality always had patients feeling happy when he left their rooms, Mr. Witzler said.

“If they’re not feeling good or they miss their own pets, they feel much better,” Mr. Witzler said. “Sometimes they’ll say, ‘No,’ but then someone else in the room will say, ‘No, bring them in.’ Then, all of a sudden, they change and they feel better.”

Mr. Witzler and fellow dog handler, Nanette Smith, said Murphy is a gentle and quiet dog who loves everyone he meets.

“Murphy’s the absolute best,” Ms. Smith said. “He just knows when you need a hug or a snuggle.”

When her son was recovering from drug addiction 10 years ago, Murphy gave her hope while she was helping her son, Ms. Smith said.

Mr. Witzler said patients that don’t necessarily want to see Murphy but did anyway were always happy they did.

Diane Honsberger, director of volunteer services at St. Charles, said dogs are a great way to positively change a patient’s day and demeanor.

“I have seen patients that are down and depressed but when the dogs go in, they give them a little loving and the patients just brighten up,” Ms. Honsberger said. “You can just tell the depression’s lifted. They’re smiling and it’s changed their whole demeanor.”

Though she doesn't know Murphy very well because she’s new to Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, she’s heard of the impact he’s had on patients and staff, she said.

“He’s had a big impact on staff who are very stressed and are having very down days brighten up the minute they see him,” Ms. Honsberger said.

“You just never know what a dog means to somebody,” Mr. Witzler said.

Murphy, who’s deaf and blind, will spend his retirement with Mr. Witzler and his wife, Christine, though Oreo will continue to be a therapy dog, he said.