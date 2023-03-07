Open in App
Toledo, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Blade

Longtime hospital therapy dog Murphy retires

By By Eric Taunton / The Blade,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uw1RD_0lAy0P1s00

Gary Witzler was stopped by a woman as he was leaving what is now known as Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Toledo with his dog, Murphy, a now 18-year-old bichon frise.

She ran up to them crying because Murphy, who’s a therapy dog, helped her daughter when she was on suicide watch a year prior, said Mr. Witzler, Murphy’s owner and handler.

“She said her daughter had a 180-degree turnaround because of Murphy,” Mr. Witzler recalled Tuesday. “If you had told me that a year ago, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Murphy’s been a therapy dog in the Mercy Health system for 17 years. He was celebrated by nurses and hospital staff at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital as he worked his last day before retirement Tuesday.

He was joined by Mr. Witzler’s other therapy dog, Oreo, a 10-year-old mixed breed, who’s volunteered at the hospital for seven years.

Murphy’s visited more than 2,000 patients in the hospital system and has also volunteered in nursing homes and for the community, he said.

His gentle and quiet personality always had patients feeling happy when he left their rooms, Mr. Witzler said.

“If they’re not feeling good or they miss their own pets, they feel much better,” Mr. Witzler said. “Sometimes they’ll say, ‘No,’ but then someone else in the room will say, ‘No, bring them in.’ Then, all of a sudden, they change and they feel better.”

Mr. Witzler and fellow dog handler, Nanette Smith, said Murphy is a gentle and quiet dog who loves everyone he meets.

“Murphy’s the absolute best,” Ms. Smith said. “He just knows when you need a hug or a snuggle.”

When her son was recovering from drug addiction 10 years ago, Murphy gave her hope while she was helping her son, Ms. Smith said.

Mr. Witzler said patients that don’t necessarily want to see Murphy but did anyway were always happy they did.

Diane Honsberger, director of volunteer services at St. Charles, said dogs are a great way to positively change a patient’s day and demeanor.

“I have seen patients that are down and depressed but when the dogs go in, they give them a little loving and the patients just brighten up,” Ms. Honsberger said. “You can just tell the depression’s lifted. They’re smiling and it’s changed their whole demeanor.”

Though she doesn't know Murphy very well because she’s new to Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, she’s heard of the impact he’s had on patients and staff, she said.

“He’s had a big impact on staff who are very stressed and are having very down days brighten up the minute they see him,” Ms. Honsberger said.

“You just never know what a dog means to somebody,” Mr. Witzler said.

Murphy, who’s deaf and blind, will spend his retirement with Mr. Witzler and his wife, Christine, though Oreo will continue to be a therapy dog, he said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Northwood man accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours seeks plea change
Northwood, OH4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
Toledo, OH1 day ago
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash
Bowling Green, OH3 days ago
Mother says son suffered concussion after being ‘sucker punched’ at baseball tryouts
Bellevue, OH1 day ago
TPD: Toledo teen hospitalized when suspect shot into her home
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Man sentenced in connection to 2021 Toledo murder
Toledo, OH2 days ago
The Family Massacre of 1889: Tecumseh, Michigan
Tecumseh, MI3 days ago
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
Plymouth, OH3 days ago
Maumee pediatrician Gary Gladieux's license permanently revoked
Maumee, OH5 days ago
Woman hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet in west Toledo home
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Police search for alleged keg thief
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Jackson restaurant serving more customers with new building
Jackson, MI3 days ago
TFRD: Maumee River water rescue turns to recovery mission
Toledo, OH2 days ago
House Fire In Defiance
Defiance, OH2 days ago
'You had no right taking a life': Friend of murdered woman found in tarp wants justice
Monroe, MI4 days ago
Bomb squad responds to Lucas County Solid Waste Management facility Thursday; 'explosive' material found
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Perrysburg woman dies after hitting semi, crashing into building
Perrysburg, OH12 hours ago
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 23 identified by police
Milan, MI2 days ago
18-year-old woman charged after family disturbance leads to shooting in Monroe
Monroe, MI2 days ago
German shepherds seeking home after owner dies
Port Clinton, OH8 days ago
Man accused of hitting woman in head with liquor bottle
Sandusky, OH2 days ago
TPD looking for suspects accused of starting fire, shooting at residents
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Ann Arbor police release suspect sketch after 2 young women groped on streets
Ann Arbor, MI5 days ago
Detroit police lookong for woman with schizophrenia missing since December
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips in a 2021 Ypsilanti murder
Ypsilanti, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy