Foo Fighters to headline Outside Lands 2023

By Fraser Lewry,

4 days ago

Foo Fighters have added another festival performance to their ever-growing schedule. They'll headline the Outside Lands Festival, which will be held in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park from August 11 to 13.

Dave Grohl and his men will join a bill that also includes Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe and many more.

“When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before,” says Outside Lands co-founder Allen Scott. “Fifteen years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives."

News of the Foo Fighters' booking comes a week after the band confirmed their first three non-festival headline shows since last year's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. The band's first show will be at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, in Gilford, NH on May 24, with other shows booked in June at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR, and at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, AL.

These dates are in addition to the band's previously announced shows, which take them to festival sites across The US, Canada, Germany, Japan and Brazil. Full dates below.

Foo Fighters tour dates 2023

May 24: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH
May 26: Boston Calling Music Festival, MA
May 28: Columbus Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, OH
Jun 02: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 04: Nürburg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR
Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL
Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN
Jul 12: Ottowa Bluesfest, ON, Canada
Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI
Jul 28: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan
Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA
Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO
Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil
Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Tickets are on sale now . Outside Lands tickets go on sale March 8 at 10am PST.

