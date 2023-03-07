Open in App
Aiken County, SC
ACSO, SLED investigating officer-involved shooting

By Karlton Clay,

4 days ago

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities says that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called in to help with the investigation.

According to ACSO, Deputy Christopher Williams stopped Brittany Norton, 29, who was driving a black Nissan Pathfinder near the intersection of Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road around 10:09 A.M. on Tuesday.

Authorities say it was reported that a shot was fired by Deputy Williams striking Norton’s vehicle during a confrontation with Norton, and then, Norton drove away from the traffic stop location and was chased to Schley Street.

Investigators say Norton was taken into custody without incident and no one was injured during the incident.

Norton was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where she is expected to be charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Possession of a Schedule IV Substance.

According to the ACSO, this officer-involved shooting investigation is ongoing and is being handled by SLED.

Authorities say that as part of the procedure, Deputy Williams has been placed on administrative leave while SLED conducts the investigation.

