Warriors And Thunder Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar,

4 days ago

The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Oklahoma.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Andrew Wiggins, Ryan Rollins and Gary Payton II.

Kevon Looney is questionable, while Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are probable.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Aleksej Pokusevski, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams.

NBA's off injury report

The Warriors come into the evening as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-31 record in 65 games.

They had been on a five-game winning streak before losing 113-105 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors are 6-4, but they have struggled in a big way on the road.

In 31 games away from the Chase Center, the Warriors are 7-24.

For reference, they are 27-7 in 34 games at home.

As for the Thunder, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 30-34 record in 64 games.

They are just a half-game back of the four-way tie for the ninth seed.

Over the last ten games, the Thunder have gone 4-6, but they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, they have been good, with a 19-15 record in 34 games hosted in Oklahoma.

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth title in eight seasons, while the Thunder missed the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season.

