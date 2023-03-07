Former Woodlake 'monster' cop sent to prison for raping women on duty

Former Woodlake police officer Oscar Robles was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting at least two women he met while on duty in 2017-18.

His family watched as Judge Nathan Leedy flipped through the pages of a large file and handed down his ruling.

Before the sentence, Robles pleaded no contest to rape under threat of authority to arrest, assault by an officer, and rape using a foreign object. The 30-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison with time served for these crimes. He has served 1,882 days in jail, which will be credited to the sentence. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

There are two victims in the case.

The women had the opportunity to speak during the hearing. One woman said she was shocked and disappointed that Robles would only be in prison for roughly five more years.

"A monster will be back on the street again," she said.

Victims' disappointment with a sentence is an unfortunate part of the criminal justice system, but they assured the court that even a day in prison could be difficult, Leedy said.

"This is not a situation where (Robles) is getting out of prison tomorrow," he said. "In my view, this is a fair resolution."

A voice for the voiceless

Robles was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault by a public officer, two counts of sexual penetration by foreign object using threatening to use the authority of a public office, assault with intent to commit oral sex during the commission of first-degree burglary, sexual battery by restraint, false imprisonment, attempted oral copulation under the color of authority, dissuading a witness, oral copulation under color of power, and rape by the threat of arrest.

"This is a shock, not only to the law enforcement community but also to the citizens of Woodlake," Police Chief Mike Marquez said following Robles' arrest in 2018. "We assure you, justice will be sought."

One of the Robles' victims spoke with the Times-Delta about how the case affected her life and sobriety. This newspaper's policy is not to publish the names of sexual assault victims.

"It brings back a lot of memories," the woman told the Times-Delta. "When he did this to me, I was at my lowest... I was very vulnerable."

The woman reported Robles to authorities before his arrest. Her name appeared during the investigation into Robles' interactions with women on duty.

The woman said she came initially came forward and has continued to speak about the abuse because she knows more victims are not able to talk openly about their experiences with Robles.

"I know he did it to more women out there, who are still in their addiction," she said. "They don't have the courage to come forward and speak. It's hard when you're in your addiction. That has motivated me to stay sober, for those who couldn't stand for themselves."

She was interviewed by a Tulare County deputy on Sept. 11, 2018.

During the follow-up interview, the woman — identified as "V2" in the report — told the reporting deputy that she and the first victim knew each other and used drugs together. The two women started talking about Robles.

Although they had different encounters with Robles, their accounts had some similarities.

"She stated their stories were not the same because he did not rape her or force her to have sex, but she felt like she had to for the protection of herself and her kids," the reporting deputy stated.

Robles responded to a homicide at the victim's home. The woman's friend, Jonathan Ramos, was shot and killed at home. It was the first person she had seen die, she said. The Woodlake detectives made her take her clothes off and took photos of her, she said.

The woman told the deputy that she didn't know if that was appropriate and that her children were at home.

Robles eventually interviewed the woman inside his vehicle. She said Robles was being "very touchy." He took her cell phone during the interview and returned it a week later. When he returned the cellphone, Robles told the woman he'd seen explicit photos and videos of her on it. He also asked if she wanted to "kick it."

She asked Robles if he was trying to get her into trouble.

"Robles told her if he wanted to set her up, he would have taken her kids the night Ramos was killed," the deputy reported.

The woman agreed to see Robles again. The first time they had sex was before Robles' shift, and he was wearing a shoulder holster with a gun, according to the woman.

"(Victim 2) said she realized if she gave him whatever he wanted, he would not hurt her people and take care of her," the report stated. "(Victim 2) said during this time, she was dealing with her addiction, and she was doing things she was not supposed to do."

During her interview, the woman told the investigator that she felt Robles was a "corrupted cop" and didn't believe he would get caught. She also told the deputy she feared what would happen to her for coming forward.

"(Victim 2) asked if she was safe where she was. I advised (Victim 2) she was safe at this location since he didn't know where she was," the deputy stated in the report.

Although the woman is relieved that Robles pleaded to the crimes, she admits her disappointment with the sentence.

"It helps a little, but not all the way," she said. "Ten years is not enough for what he did. He deserves more time."

Living in fear

Roughly five years after coming forward, the woman has recovered from her drug addiction but still fears and distrusts law enforcement.

She also has PTSD and other mental health issues but is getting treated by a counselor.

"I live in fear. I no longer feel safe. He was a police officer, and he took advantage of me," the woman said. "If something were to happen, I don't feel safe calling the police. I feel they are all the same."

Even though her abuser will soon be sentenced, this dark chapter in her past remains open. She is currently suing the city of Woodlake for damages related to her encounters with Robles. However, she hopes the city will settle now that Robles has accepted the plea.

The first victim in the case is also suing the city of Woodlake.

"She wants this to be done," said attorney Douglas Hurt, representing the second victim in her federal civil rights lawsuit. "We now have a conviction. Why isn't the city of Woodlake stepping up and resolving this for the victims."

It would be a "bad business decision" for the city not to settle the lawsuits with the victims, Hurt said.

"Putting it into a larger context, it's them turning their back on the facts," Hurt said. "(The city's) official position in this case, through their lawyer, is that 'we don't care if you admit to it. We're going to pretend it didn't happen.' How dare they."

Woodlake City Administrator Ramon Lara didn't respond to Times-Delta's request for comment.

Robles was also the center of an officer-involved shooting investigation that paralyzed a then-Exeter teenager in April 2017.

While driving in Woodlake, Adonis Serna was shot five times by Robles and Exeter police officer Kevin Phelps during a traffic stop. Serna was paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet hit his spine.

The men never identified themselves as police officers, and he had no idea who they were when they shot him, Serna said. He was awarded a multi-million dollar settlement in a separate but related lawsuit. The money was paid from a joint account between Woodlake and Exeter. Hurt also represented Serna in that lawsuit.