Shelter dog getting 2nd chance at life as Danville K-9 officer By Dustin Massengill, 4 days ago

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new four-legged friend will be pawing his way through Danville’s streets soon. Scooter, a rescue, is working his way ...