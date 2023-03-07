Kingdom of the Netherlands 2023 World Baseball Classic Roster

The fifth World Baseball Classic begins Tuesday night, Cuba taking on the Netherlands in Taichung, Taiwan at 11:00 p.m. ET. Here's a look at the entire 2023 World Baseball Classic for Team Netherlands.

The fifth World Baseball Classic begins Tuesday night, Cuba taking on the Netherlands in Taichung, Taiwan at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Team Netherlands will feature a number of Major League Baseball players, most notably Xander Bogaerts, Didi Gregorious, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop and Andrelton Simmons.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will be the first WBC since 2017. The Netherlands has placed fourth in each of the last two WBC events, and this year, with a talented roster full of competitive players, the club, managed by Hensley Muelens, hopes to win its first WBC championship.

Here's a look at the entire roster for the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the 2023 World Baseball Classic:

Pitchers

Mike Bolsenbroek RHP

Dennis Burgersdijk RHP

Jiorgeny Casimiri RHP

Tom de Blok RHP

Aaron de Groot RHP

Jaydenn Estanista RHP

Dylan Farley LHP

Wendell Floranus RHP

Arij Fransen RHP

Lars Huijer RHP

Ryan Huntington LHP

Kenley Jansen RHP

Jair Jurrjens RHP

Antwone Kelly RHP

Kevin Kelly RHP

Shairon Martis RHP

Eric Mendez RHP

Scott Prins RHP

Pedro Strop RHP

Juan Carlos Sulbaran RHP

Franklin Van Gurp RHP

Derek West RHP

Catchers

Sicnarf Loopstok

Dashenko Ricardo

Chadwick Tromp

Infielders

Xander Bogaerts

Didi Gregorious

Richie Palacios

Juremi Profar

Jonathan Schoop

Sharlon Schoop

Andrelton Simmons

Zander Wiel

Outfielders

Wladimir Balentien

Roger Bernadina

Ray-Patrick Didder

Josh Palacios

Jurickson Profar

Coaching Staff

Manager - Hensley Muelens

Hitting Coach - Tjerk Smeets

Pitching Coach - Bert Blyleven

First Base Coach - Gene Kingsdale

Third Base Coach - Ben Thijssen

Bench Coach - Andruw Jones

Mike Harkey - Bullpen Coach

Evert Jan 't Hoen - Quality Control Coach

Check out our full American League West Preview on the Jack Vita Show !

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.