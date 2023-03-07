Kingdom of the Netherlands 2023 World Baseball Classic Roster
The fifth World Baseball Classic begins Tuesday night, Cuba taking on the Netherlands in Taichung, Taiwan at 11:00 p.m. ET. Here's a look at the entire 2023 World Baseball Classic for Team Netherlands.
Team Netherlands will feature a number of Major League Baseball players, most notably Xander Bogaerts, Didi Gregorious, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop and Andrelton Simmons.
The 2023 World Baseball Classic will be the first WBC since 2017. The Netherlands has placed fourth in each of the last two WBC events, and this year, with a talented roster full of competitive players, the club, managed by Hensley Muelens, hopes to win its first WBC championship.
Here's a look at the entire roster for the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the 2023 World Baseball Classic:
