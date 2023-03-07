Benfica 5-1 Club Brugge (7-1 agg): Portuguese giants ease into Champions League quarter-finals

Clinical Benfica thrashed shell-shocked Club Brugge 5-1 to knock them out of the Champions League and reach the quarter finals 7-1 on aggregate at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

Benfica took the lead in the 38th minute through Rafa Silva who dribbled past two defenders and fired a left foot strike into the net after a counter-attack started by Goncalo Ramos who sped up the left channel before crossing to the far post.

Ramos then scored either side of the break before Joao Mario extended the lead with a penalty in the 71st minute.

Substitute David Neres grabbed the fifth six minutes later before Bjorn Meijer got a consolation for Brugge in the 87th minute.

MATCH FACTS

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Bah (Gilberto Junior 63), Antonio Silva (Verissimo 88), Otamendi (Morato 74), Grimaldo; Luis, Chiquinho (Neres 63); Mario (Neves 74), Rafa Silva, Aursnes; Ramos

Goals: Ramos 2, Rafa Silva, Mario, Neres

Booked: Otamendi

Manager: Roger Schmidt

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Mignolet; Mata (Odoi 62), Mechele, Sylla; Buchanan, Nielsen, Vanaken (Rits 75), Sowah (Nusa 74), Meijer; Lang (Onyedika 46), Yaremchuk (Jutgla 62)

Goal: Meijer

Booked: Yaremchuk, Lang, Sylla, Meijer

Manager: Scott Parker