Bloomington mayor accepts invitation to White House

It’s not often that a Minnesota mayor receives an invite to the White House, but Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse was among a variety of state representatives that attended a one-day summit last week in Washington, D.C.

More than 50 state and local elected officials and community leaders attended “Communities in Action: Building a Better Minnesota,” a gathering coordinated by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Public Engagement.

The half-day gathering was intended to demonstrate how the Biden-Harris Administration is benefiting Americans. It was the 13th such summit the administration has held, according to the White House Briefing Room.

The summit was an opportunity for state representatives to discuss how the American Rescue Plan and other federal programs have benefited Minnesota. Busse was one of a handful of mayors that attended alongside county commissioners and representatives from labor and nonprofit organizations to discuss how $7.7 Billion in federal funding has been put to use in Minnesota, Busse explained.

The summit featured presentations from several Biden-Harris Administration officials, including Department of Veterans Affairs Sec. Denis McDonough, chair of the Council on Economic Quality Brenda Mallory, White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling, Senior Advisor and Director of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms, Director of the Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice and Senior Advisor and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

Several Minnesota representatives also had an opportunity to discuss how federal funding had benefited their city, county or organization. Not everyone in attendance had an opportunity to speak, but Busse was able to discuss how Bloomington has benefited from federal funding.

The city’s federal funding, spurred by pandemic relief, has helped support the city’s public safety efforts and city infrastructure, including its water and wastewater service infrastructure, which kept people employed during the pandemic and offset costs that otherwise are passed onto the residents and businesses that pay for the services, Busse said. The city has also benefited through small-business loans that were available as a result of the American Rescue Plan, he noted.

His time was brief, but Busse was also able to plug the city’s efforts to land the 2027 World Expo, an international exhibition that would be held in the city’s South Loop District. The Minnesota bid to host the expo has the Biden-Harris Administration’s support, as evidenced by references to the bid made by two of the administration officials, according to Busse.

The U.S. bid to host the expo is one of five being considered by the International Bureau of Expositions. Other bids under consideration are from Argentina, Serbia, Spain and Thailand. The expo host is scheduled to be named in June.

Busse appreciated hearing the economic perspectives of the pandemic relief efforts, particularly efforts to not only make up for lost revenues by cities, counties and state organizations, but to propel them forward, as well. The presentations and testimonies shared during the summit demonstrated how pandemic relief did more than simply fill in the revenue.

“It shows that it was a well-thought-out and -executed program at the local level,” Busse said.

The invitation was extended by the White House on short notice. The city had received the invitation late in the week prior, and the Bloomington City Council approved the expenditures associated with the trip at its Feb. 27 meeting. Busse flew out to Washington the following day and returned on March 1, following the summit.

Although the federal government has allocated billions of dollars in relief, the invitation didn’t come with a plane ticket or other provisions, according to Busse. The expenditure was approved with city funds allocated for council business and travel, he noted.

