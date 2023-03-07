Open in App
Providence, RI
The Providence Journal

Providence women's basketball and coach Jim Crowley part ways, school announces

By Journal staff reports,

4 days ago

Providence women's basketball coach Jim Crowley and the school "have mutually agreed to part ways," according to statement released by PC on Tuesday afternoon.

Crowley compiled an 85-126 overall record, including a 32-93 mark in the Big East. This year, the Friars women went 4-16 in conference play, 13-19 overall , and finished in 10th place. Their season ended at the hands of DePaul in the Big East Tournament's first found. Among this season's highlights was a 79-75 road victory over a ranked Creighton team on Jan. 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRZ8K_0lAxfqkC00

More: Jim Donaldson: Providence College looks to Crowley to turn around program

“I have tremendous respect for Jim as a person, father, husband and coach,” Athletic Director Steve Napolillo said. “I want to thank Jim and his staff for their hard work and commitment to our women’s basketball program over the last seven years.”

During the 2018-19 season, the Friars finished the year 19-16 and advanced to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) Round of 16, marking the program’s first postseason appearance since 2010.

“I want to thank the administration for giving me the opportunity to lead the program over the last seven years,” Crowley said. “Providence College is a special place and I have really enjoyed my time here, but this is the right time for both me and the program to change course. I’m grateful for my staff, the players — past and present — and the support from our loyal community.”

More: Bryant's Mary Burke retiring as women's basketball coach after more than three decades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCmDE_0lAxfqkC00

Cranston native Janai Crooms led the Friars in scoring this season, averaging 11.8 points per game; Olivia Olsen was second with 10.8 ppg and recorded a team-high 53 blocks.

Crowley came to Providence after 16 seasons at St. Bonaventure, where he twice led the Bonnies to the NCAA Tournament. Providence had just two winning seasons in the 25 years prior to Crowley's hiring in 2016.

Providence College said it will begin a national search immediately to fill the position.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence women's basketball and coach Jim Crowley part ways, school announces

