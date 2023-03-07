‘Pond in living room?’ Yes, this California mansion for sale has one. Check it out

A beautiful waterside estate in the sunny city of Huntington Beach, California, landed on the real estate market with one big, surprise:

A huge indoor Koi pond.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence is a combination of chic and woodsy and listed for $8.6 million.

“This waterfront luxury estate built by well-known custom home builder Ken Bourguignon as his personal residence, offers the finest location and elements available,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says. “Rustic style blends with contemporary design creating a classic and sophisticated ambiance.”

Features of the nearly 8,000-square-foot estate include:

Views

Formal dining room

Wood beams

Custom walls

Primary suite with its own living room

Library

Garden room

Elevator

But really that Koi pond is the major draw.

“The tranquil Koi pond flows from the atrium entry under the glass wall to the foyer, surrounding the hand-carved staircase,” the listing says.

The interior caught the attention of fans of Friday Night Zillow , a Twitter segment that highlights unique listings for sale run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis. People were in love.

“ Bond villain energy ,” one person joked.

“ Me, glancing - ooo Huntington Beach , I’d love an indoor koi pond,” another tweeted. “Me, swiping through the rest of the pics - OH MY GAWD IT HAS ITS OWN YACHT DOCK.”

“ Pond in living room — I’d prob fall in a few times a day- ‘oops- I did it again!’” someone joked.

“ I’d like one of these populated with piranhas near the front entrance to discourage unwanted visitors,” one person noted. “On the upside, you wouldn’t have to worry about wildlife and herons eating your prized koi.”

Estate is listed with Sean Stanfield and Jorge Kamburis of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

