Open in App
BuzzFeed

26 Emo Icons Who Defined The Scene And How They've Changed Over The Years

By Michele Bird,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7gfX_0lAxfKwI00

Emo music is back, baby! With longtime favorites like Fall Out Boy , Paramore , and My Chemical Romance making their way back to the stage and releasing all-new music, my teenage self is having a moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmM3B_0lAxfKwI00
Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com

So, if you also spent every summer at the Vans Warped Tour, had those classic side-swept bangs, and still listen to your favorite angsty bands on repeat to this very day, here's a look back at the emo musicians we loved the most then vs. now:

1. First, Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1demqz_0lAxfKwI00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t09v4_0lAxfKwI00
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

2. Hayley Williams of Paramore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaOhY_0lAxfKwI00
Aaron Rapoport / Corbis via Getty Images

And here's what she looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451Jdu_0lAxfKwI00
NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

3. Brendon Urie, formerly of Panic! At the Disco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6tI0_0lAxfKwI00
John Shearer / WireImage for  / MTV.com

4. And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAIVB_0lAxfKwI00
NBC / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

5. Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGdQL_0lAxfKwI00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAXRJ_0lAxfKwI00
Eliot J. Schechter / NHLI via Getty Images

6. Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5xRN_0lAxfKwI00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQbJY_0lAxfKwI00
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

7. Tyson Ritter of the All-American Rejects:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noXgz_0lAxfKwI00
Chris Weeks / WireImage

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYsmy_0lAxfKwI00
Jeremy Chan / Getty Images

8. Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrSmN_0lAxfKwI00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vijeh_0lAxfKwI00
Steve Jennings / WireImage

9. William Beckett of the Academy Is...:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36e7fI_0lAxfKwI00
John Shearer / WireImage for New Line Cinema

10. And here's what he looks like now:

@williambeckett / Via instagram.com

11. Gabe Saporta, formerly of Midtown and Cobra Starship:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxHZx_0lAxfKwI00
Gary Miller / FilmMagic

And here's what he looks like now:

@gabrielsaporta / Via instagram.com

12. Davey Havok of AFI:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnagf_0lAxfKwI00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

13. And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wiToY_0lAxfKwI00
Tim Mosenfelder / FilmMagic

14. Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eupGG_0lAxfKwI00
Theo Wargo / WireImage

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDK7w_0lAxfKwI00
Jason Squires / FilmMagic

15. Ryan Key of Yellowcard:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pfti_0lAxfKwI00
Carley Margolis / FilmMagic

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJrqc_0lAxfKwI00
Jason Squires / FilmMagic

16. Vic Fuentes of Pierce the Veil:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7BxK_0lAxfKwI00
Joey Foley / FilmMagic

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxrUD_0lAxfKwI00
Tim Mosenfelder / FilmMagic

17. Sonny Moore (now known as Skrillex) of From First to Last:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416Sc3_0lAxfKwI00
John Shearer / WireImage

And here's what he looks like now:

@skrillex / Via instagram.com

18. Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkc3Z_0lAxfKwI00
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgYMu_0lAxfKwI00
Josh Brasted / WireImage

19. Derek Sanders of Mayday Parade:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIlfl_0lAxfKwI00
Steve Jennings / WireImage

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AmyC_0lAxfKwI00
Jason Koerner / Getty Images for Audacy

20. Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcAI4_0lAxfKwI00
J. Shearer / WireImage

And here's what he looks like now:

@elcapitan2phones / Via instagram.com

21. Craig Owens, formerly of Chiodos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVaAJ_0lAxfKwI00
Paul Warner / WireImage

And here's what he looks like now:

@craigowens / Via instagram.com

22. Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0ZHT_0lAxfKwI00
Metal Hammer Magazine / Future via Getty Images

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3mOp_0lAxfKwI00
Katja Ogrin / Getty Images

23. JT Woodruff of Hawthorne Heights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBgtR_0lAxfKwI00
Joey Foley / Getty Images

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiei9_0lAxfKwI00
Tim Mosenfelder / FilmMagic

24. Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIT7I_0lAxfKwI00
Joey Foley / Getty Images

And here's what he looks like now:

@kellinquinn / Via instagram.com

25. Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7z02_0lAxfKwI00
Harold Cook / FilmMagic

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4ohH_0lAxfKwI00
Mariano Regidor / Redferns

26. Finally, Bert McCracken of the Used:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vdfbk_0lAxfKwI00
David Pomponio / FilmMagic

And here's what he looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reBiT_0lAxfKwI00
Jason Koerner / Getty Images for Audacy

Which emo icon did you love the most? Share yours in the comments!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA21 hours ago
The lead singer of Def Leppard got too high and Seattle is the saddest city
Seattle, WA11 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy