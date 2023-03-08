26 Emo Icons Who Defined The Scene And How They've Changed Over The Years

So, if you also spent every summer at the Vans Warped Tour, had those classic side-swept bangs, and still listen to your favorite angsty bands on repeat to this very day, here's a look back at the emo musicians we loved the most then vs. now:
1. First, Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy:
2. Hayley Williams of Paramore:
3. Brendon Urie, formerly of Panic! At the Disco
5. Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy:
6. Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance:
7. Tyson Ritter of the All-American Rejects:
8. Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day:
9. William Beckett of the Academy Is...:
11. Gabe Saporta, formerly of Midtown and Cobra Starship:
12. Davey Havok of AFI:
14. Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday:
15. Ryan Key of Yellowcard:
16. Vic Fuentes of Pierce the Veil:
17. Sonny Moore (now known as Skrillex) of From First to Last:
18. Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low:
19. Derek Sanders of Mayday Parade:
20. Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory:
21. Craig Owens, formerly of Chiodos:
22. Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon:
23. JT Woodruff of Hawthorne Heights:
24. Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens:
25. Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan:
26. Finally, Bert McCracken of the Used:
Which emo icon did you love the most? Share yours in the comments!
