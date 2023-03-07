How Daniel Jones signing impacts Super Bowl odds for 2023 NFL season

A year after carrying the Giants to their first playoff win in six years, quarterback Daniel Jones cashed in ahead of Tuesday’s NFL franchise tag deadline.

Yet oddsmakers remain skeptical about the fifth-year passer leading this team much further in 2023.

After weeks of speculation, New York finally came to terms on a four-year extension with its franchise quarterback on Tuesday.

The deal came just in time for the team to subsequently use the franchise tag on star rusher Saquon Barkley, who’s seeking a long-term contract of his own.

Still, neither move did much to impact the Giants’ standing in the Super Bowl market, where they remain 40/1 long shots at BetMGM and FanDuel – the same price they were dealing at ahead of Tuesday’s moves.

The sticker shock from Jones’ new deal – which is worth $160 million over four years with $35 million more in incentives – drew swift reaction Tuesday afternoon and will ultimately shape this franchise for years to come.

Money aside, though, the Giants are clearly in a better spot for the 2023 season than they would have been had their starting quarterback or running back hit the market when NFL free agency opens next week.

Are they title contenders with those two in tow?

Bettors remain skeptical given this team’s issues on defense and at receiver, which reared their ugly head in New York’s blowout loss to the Eagles in the postseason.

Get the lowdown on the Best USA Sports Betting Sites and Apps

Ultimately, neither of Tuesday’s moves were all that surprising, which is the main reason why the team’s Super Bowl odds remained unchanged after weeks of speculation about an eventual Jones extension.

The Giants surprised the entire league with their play last season, and they’ll need another big leap from Jones to solidify themselves as legitimate title contenders.