Ashlee Malleo emotionally details ‘breakdown’ that led to bipolar diagnosis

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum tells Page Six in an emotional, exclusive interview that she spiraled when she found out in a “really horrible” way that her ex-husband, Pete Malleo, had “started seeing someone pretty quickly” after their divorce.
Hypomanic episodes are less severe and do not last as long as manic episodes, which often include increased activity, decreased need for sleep, fast speech and uncontrollable racing thoughts over the course of at least one week.
As Holmes-Malleo began “learning a lot more” about the disorder, she says “a lot of things started to make sense.”
Asked whether receiving the diagnosis felt like an “aha moment,” the mother of one admits she kind of always “knew.”
“I just thought I could manage it on my own,” she explains. “So it was cathartic for a professional to tell me.”
Though she’s “doing good right now,” Holmes-Malleo has tried “little experiments,” including “getting off [her] medication,” which she notes is “a very common thing.”
“People will take their medication, and they’re like, ‘I feel great! I’m fine! I don’t need this!'” she tells us. “And then they try to get off of it, and then it’s like, ‘Whoa, OK, maybe I do.'”
When she takes her medication consistently, Holmes-Malleo shares that she notices a major improvement in her “rapid cycling thoughts,” which she describes as “anxious thoughts on a loop” that often make her “irritable.”
As for her relationship with Malleo, the “RHONJ: Next Gen” hopeful reveals they are “in a really good place right now” as they productively co-parent their 6-year-old son, Cameron.
Comments / 0