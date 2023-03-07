Open in App
New Jersey State
See more from this location?
Page Six

Ashlee Malleo emotionally details ‘breakdown’ that led to bipolar diagnosis

By Bernie Zilio,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjFAr_0lAxbrll00

Ashlee Holmes-Malleo is detailing the “breakdown” that preceded her bipolar II disorder diagnosis last summer.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum tells Page Six in an emotional, exclusive interview that she spiraled when she found out in a “really horrible” way that her ex-husband, Pete Malleo, had “started seeing someone pretty quickly” after their divorce.

“I was just really hurt and really angry, and it was just bad,” she explains, reiterating that Malleo did not cheat on her despite her previous and admittedly “impulsive” claims on social media .

“I’ve gotten a lot better about being impulsive, probably because I’m on medication now,” she adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wR3Ds_0lAxbrll00
Ashlee Holmes-Malleo tells Page Six about the “breakdown” that preceded her bipolar II disorder diagnosis.
Instagram/@ashleemalleo

But Holmes-Malleo, 32, says recalling the “crisis situation,” which “triggered a breakdown,” makes her “want to cry.”

“It was a really dark time for me,” she shares, crediting her mom, former “Housewife” Jacqueline Laurita , with helping her “get through to a psychiatrist through an app.”

Holmes-Malleo “ended up getting a bipolar II diagnosis” and was prescribed medication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRyTG_0lAxbrll00
The “RHONJ” alum says she spiraled when ex-husband Pete Malleo “started seeing someone” after their divorce.
Ashlee Holmes-Malleo/Instagram

“It fairly quickly worked for me,” she tells us. “It really helped me.”

After “things calmed down a little,” the professional makeup artist “started seeing a different psychiatrist” who was “a little bit more personable.”

“Because on the app stuff, it can be kind of quick and informal,” she notes, “and I wanted someone I could really build with.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oa1Xs_0lAxbrll00
Recalling the “crisis situation” makes her “want to cry.”
Instagram/@ashleemalleo

At the same time, Holmes-Malleo got a second opinion and was told she “definitely” has bipolar II, which is defined by at least one major depressive episode and at least one hypomanic episode, according to the American Psychiatry Association .

Hypomanic episodes are less severe and do not last as long as manic episodes, which often include increased activity, decreased need for sleep, fast speech and uncontrollable racing thoughts over the course of at least one week.

As Holmes-Malleo began “learning a lot more” about the disorder, she says “a lot of things started to make sense.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x66fO_0lAxbrll00
Holmes-Malleo credits her mom, Jacqueline Laurita, with helping her “get through to a psychiatrist.”
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
For more Page Six reality TV updates …

Asked whether receiving the diagnosis felt like an “aha moment,” the mother of one admits she kind of always “knew.”

“I just thought I could manage it on my own,” she explains. “So it was cathartic for a professional to tell me.”

Though she’s “doing good right now,” Holmes-Malleo has tried “little experiments,” including “getting off [her] medication,” which she notes is “a very common thing.”

“People will take their medication, and they’re like, ‘I feel great! I’m fine! I don’t need this!'” she tells us. “And then they try to get off of it, and then it’s like, ‘Whoa, OK, maybe I do.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiaM3_0lAxbrll00
Holmes-Malleo says she and her ex, with whom she shares son Cameron, are “in a really good place right now.”
Instagram/@ashleemalleo

When she takes her medication consistently, Holmes-Malleo shares that she notices a major improvement in her “rapid cycling thoughts,” which she describes as “anxious thoughts on a loop” that often make her “irritable.”

As for her relationship with Malleo, the “RHONJ: Next Gen” hopeful reveals they are “in a really good place right now” as they productively co-parent their 6-year-old son, Cameron.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Tom Sandoval seen leaving home with packed bags following Ariana Madix split
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Meghan Markle totes $6,400 Chanel bag as Archie and Lilibet get royal titles
West Hollywood, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy