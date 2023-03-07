Christian Siriano dresses destroyed by burst pipe days before Oscars

In the wise words of Tim Gunn, Christian Siriano is just going to have to make it work!

On Monday, the “Project Runway” alum revealed that his workspace flooded mere days before Sunday’s Academy Awards, endangering the gowns he’d designed for celebrities to wear on the red carpet.

“Well it’s 6 days before the Oscar’s [sic] and a pipe burst in our studio yay happy Monday to us!” Siriano captioned a clip of the mess on Instagram .

“Ughghghg 😩😫🥺😫 THE WORST EVER!”

In the clip, water can be seen dripping down from the ceiling, soaking boxes of fabric and other supplies.

While “only a few dresses” were “ruined,” Siriano added, his team quickly set up a “makeshift studio” to try and re-create the lost looks.

The fashion designer shared a clip of the new workroom on his Instagram Story Tuesday, writing, “This is our studio this week I guess.”

In the video, his employees can be seen hard at work, quickly measuring and sewing fabric in order to meet their March 12 deadline.

While it’s unclear which stars Siriano will be dressing at this year’s Oscars, he outfitted Quinta Brunson, Billy Porter and Nicole Byer at January’s Golden Globes.

He also dressed Rosie Perez in a dramatic red gown at the 2022 Oscars, and created a show-stopping cutout creation for Janelle Monáe for last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Despite having now worked with nearly all of his “dream people,” Siriano previously told Page Six Style there’s still one major name on his wish list.

“I will tell you, there’s one actress who I have not dressed, and that’s Cate Blanchett,” he told us last year. “So I need to get on it. But I don’t ever try [to force it], I just let it happen. You send a dress, and you hope it works out!”

So if Siriano did finally get the chance to dress Blanchett — who is nominated for Best Actress this year — hopefully her gown wasn’t ruined by the “rain.”