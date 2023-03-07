Pocola boys get past Hennessey in 2A quarterfinals, now take on No. 1 Dale

By Michael Kinney

OKLAHOMA CITY - Austin Hardwick remembered what it felt like last season.

When his Pocola squad was dispatched from the 2A playoffs in the first round of the state after running through the regular season with ease, it was a feeling he didn’t want to experience again.

So with the Indians' campaign once again on the line in the first round, Hardwick possibly made the biggest shot of his career to ensure a 40-39 victory against Hennessey Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the boys 2A championship tournament.

The victory sets up a matchup with No. 1 Dale in the semifinals at Jim Norick Arena.

“It feels great,” Hardwick said. “We worked hard to get here and we're trying to play Dale in the second round. That's what we want.”

With the game tied at 39-all and just under a minute left in the game, the Indians had possession and were working the clock down. They had three shots at taking the lead, but each one came up short.

However, Pocola maintained possession after a loose ball went out of bounds off the Eagles.

Check It Out: Hartshorne girls, Pocola boys qualify for Class 2A state tournament

After a time out, the Indians once again let the clock work down before Garrett Scott drove to the lane and put up a shot. However, it was blocked by James Sims.

Yet, Hardwick came down with the loose ball and was fouled in the process. That sent the junior to the free throw line with just 2.3 seconds left in the game.

Hardwick made the first free throw to put Pocola ahead by one. He missed the second, but the Eagles could only get off a half-court shot attempt that flew out of bounds as the buzzer sounded.

“I knew I could knock it down,” Hardwick said. “So I was just thinking, knock it down, knock it down.

"We got to win this game because last year, we came here in the first round of the playoffs and we lost. So my dream was to just make it to the second round. That's what we got.”

Jael Torres paced the Eagles with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Sims added 13 points.

Dakotah Terrell posted 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Indians. Scott finished with 11 points while Hardwick chipped in four points and two assists.

Led by Scott and Terrell, the Indians started the contest working their inside-out game. With Terrell commanding a near double-team in the post, it allowed Scott and the rest of the Pocola squad to shoot for the perimeter.

While the Indians didn’t shoot a high percentage, they still led 24-15 heading into halftime.

5A-6A boys basketball tournament overview: All games being played at one site this season

The Eagles rode the back of Torres to get back into the game. The junior center scored 10 points in the third quarter while also helping hold Terrell scoreless.

Despite that, the Indians held a slim 33-30 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Pocola knows they will have to play much better in order to get past an undefeated Dale squad that is led by one of the top players in the state.

“We're going to have to lock down on (the Pirates' star player) Dayton Forsythe,” Hardwick said.

Dale 86, Wister 46

Despite getting off to what they consider a slow start, the Pirates rolled to an easy victory against the Wildcats. The starters were out of the game by the five-minute mark of the third period, which allowed the reserves to play most of the second half.

“It was different, but it was a lot of fun,” Dale’s Dayton Forsythe said. “I’m glad we got to do that.

"Some of the guys we had out there were seniors and they obviously haven’t been able to come out here and enjoy the state tournament like they should. It was a lot of fun.”

SBLive Oklahoma Flashback: Class 2A Dale takes down 5A school Tulsa Memorial for Tournament of Champions boys title

It was a light day for Dayton Forsythe, who took only eight shots on his way to eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

Deken Jones had a team-high 12 points, while Jett Higdon came off the bench to score 10.

The Wildcats were led by CJ Halford, who posted 12 points and three boards.

The top-ranked Pirates (30-0) will now prepare for No. 8 Pocola (22-7), whom they won’t meet until 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

“Pocola is really good,” Dale coach Jeff Edmondson said. “We’re going to have to play hard, we’re going to have to play together. It will be a tough game.”

A highlight for Wister, making state for the first time since 1942, happened at the end, as junior special-needs student Braeden Gerdes came into the game with a chance to hit a 3-pointer as both teams let him shoot. After several misses, Gerdes finally got a 3 to drop, and was immediately congratulated by his teammates.