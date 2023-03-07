Knicks vs. Hornets: How & Who to Watch as NY Seeks No. 10

The New York Knicks will look to reach 10 straight wins for the first time in nearly a decade against the reeling Charlotte Hornets before embarking on a Western Conference road trip.

Each victim of the New York Knicks' active nine-game winning streak has been an opponent in some form of contention. As they seek to reach double figures, they'll face one of the Eastern Conference's most downtrodden representatives on Tuesday night.

With a four-game road trip against Western Conference competition coming up later this week, the Knicks will get one last taste of home cooking when the Charlotte Hornets come to visit. Currently stationed in the second-to-last spot ahead of only Detroit, the Hornets have followed up a five-game winning streak (their first of more than two this season) with three consecutive losses, including a 102-86 loss in Brooklyn on Sunday. The Hornets recently learned that they'd be without young attraction LaMelo Ball for the remainder of the season due to an ankle fracture.

Even in the Hornets' reeling state, there's a good bit of history potentially on the line in Tuesday's game: the Knicks are looking to create the NBA's fourth winning streak of at least 10 games this season and the eighth in franchise history (first since 2012-13). They'll also seek their first season sweep of the Hornets in over three decades, having not earned one since 1991-92.

What: Charlotte Hornets (20-46) @ New York Knicks (39-27)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When/Watch: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/MSG Go

Who's Favored: NYK -10

Keep An Eye On: Immanuel Quickley

Jalen Brunson is officially questionable for Tuesday's game but the Knicks probably won't be too upset if they have to hold him out a little further thanks to the starting efforts of Quickley. His already strong stats in the starting five were further boosted by a career-best evening in Boston, tallying 38 points in 54 minutes while Brunson sat out with a foot injury.

"My teammates did a great job, (gave) me a place where I can be successful," Quickley told ESPN's Katie George in his postgame interview. "I’m really proud of my team. Double overtime against a really good team. You can’t ask for nothing better on Sunday. Man, we got some dogs, we got some dogs ... We're going to continue to get better, continue to make a push down the stretch.”

When stationed in the opening five (11 occasions), Quickley averages 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. The Knicks are 7-4 when he steps in for Burnson, RJ Barrett, or Quentin Grimes in the five. Though the Knicks have hardly been a team to adhere to load management, sitting Brunson is a scare far easier to bear with Quickley in tow.

Hornet to Watch: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Beyond facing your favorite team and keeping an eye on the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, there's little reason to tune into the Hornets over the final stages of this cursed season. Oubre, working through his second season in Charlotte, is at least making a tantalizing case to stick around for the continued rebuild and/or a big contract from a new team, as the 27-year-old is due to hit free agency once the season ends.

Formerly of Washington, Phoenix, and Golden State, Oubre has gotten off to a brilliant start in March despite the Hornets' continued losing, averaging 24 points and 8.7 rebounds in the first three games of the month. He'll likely be Charlotte's top chance as an upset and the Knicks will have to keep him under control if they're looking to avoid a trap game scenario.

Prediction

The recent portions of the Knicks' winning streak have been an exercise in waiting for the other shoe to drop, as the powers that be have packed the latter portions of their schedule against postseason contenders. Tuesday marks just the second time since February that the Knicks have faced an opponent stationed in the NBA's current top five in lottery odds (topping Orlando in a sloppy road victory on Feb. 7).

Perhaps the Knicks won't make it easy ... after all, even with the recent success, we're still talking about the new-century Knickerbockers here ... but New York should still be able to reach a double-figure brand of history.

Knicks 110, Hornets 96

