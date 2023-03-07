Lamborghini’s First Hybrid Supercar Packs a V12, Three Electric Motors and 1,001 HP

Lamborghini finally revealed the inevitable hybrid powertrain Tuesday it’ll stuff into its next supercar codenamed LB744. Even Lamborghini can’t hide from tightening emissions regulations, and it needs to start electrifying its lineup. Thankfully, it’s doing it in the most Lamborghini way possible, by continuing to use a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, with three electric motors adding even more power.

Despite sharing its displacement with the outgoing Aventador’s engine, the V12 in the hybrid LB744 is an entirely new engine. At 481 pounds, it’s the lightest V12 Lamborghini has ever made, shaving 37 pounds off the old engine. It’s also the most powerful V12 Lambo’s ever made, pumping out 813 horsepower and 535 pound-feet of torque before any electric assistance. If you were worried Lamborghini might have gone soft while switching to electrification, the new V12’s redline is an eardrum-shredding 9,250 rpm.

The engine is now turned 180 degrees from the Aventador’s, and its new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is now transversely mounted and positioned behind the engine. That frees up the old transmission tunnel spot to be used for the small 3.8-kWh battery pack. The V12 and dual-clutch transmission get some help from a single electric motor, which is mounted to the gearbox, to power only the rear wheels. While another pair of electric motors power the front wheels, making it all-wheel drive. Total system power is rated at 1,000 CV (1,001 horsepower.

Despite its small 3.8 kWh battery, the Lamborghini LB744 can drive under electric power alone and, because the transmission-mounted motor can drive the rear wheels on its own, it can act as an all-wheel drive EV. And it reverses in pure EV mode, thanks to its front pair of motors. Since it is a plug-in hybrid, the small battery can be recharged either by plugging it in or using the engine. With a 7-kW wall charger, the small battery can be filled in 30 minutes.

Lamborghini isn’t the first to make a plug-in hybrid, all-wheel drive supercar. It isn’t even the first to make a V12 hybrid supercar. The LaFerrari did that back in 2015. However, a car company developing an entirely new large-displacement naturally aspirated V12 engine for a supercar in 2023 is something that should be celebrated.

