Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: Longtime Rival Considers LeBron James "Superhuman"

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29stY5_0lAxQikJ00

He's not wrong.

Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward Paul George and Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James have been arch nemeses on the hardwood for over a decade now, but off the floor, it appears that George, at least, has nothing but respect for the league's all-time leading scorer (38,450 regular season points and counting).

On the very first episode of his new show Podcast P With Paul George, the eight-time All-Star spoke glowingly of perhaps his biggest rival.

"What he's doing is unbelievable with those stats," George raved. "You look at what Luka [Doncic] is doing being the young version of LeBron in terms of passing, scoring and rebounding. From a numbers standpoint, Luka could probably catch 'Bron, but the longevity is what I don't think people will get to. Twenty years of being dominant … I don't think nobody will be cut that way to take care of your body, to be that on-point in the media, to be that on-point on the court. He's a superhuman!"

George's Pacers teams were frequent playoff foils to James' Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers franchises in the Eastern Conference, before George forced his way out of town and was moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2017.

Though it was expected that George's Clippers and James'  Lakers would be facing off in the postseason for NBA supremacy in the West for years to come once George and Leonard joined the Clippers and Anthony Davis was flipped to the Lakers in the summer of 2019, it has not come to pass. Since then, neither team has played the other in the postseason, and only the Lakers have broken through to a win a title.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Even Patrick Beverley Was Shouting The Lakers Out On Twitter During Their Win Over Toronto
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Magic Johnson Announces His Father Has Sadly Passed Away
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Takes Subtle Dig At Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Lakers Rumors: Insider Details Strained Relationship Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN1 day ago
James Harden Makes NBA History By Passing Michael Jordan
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
LeBron James Is Proud Of The Lakers After Third Straight Win: "I Love This Team!"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Son follows in father's footsteps to become great basketball player
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Lakers News: Can Los Angeles Beat The Odds And Win At Home Against Raptors?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Los Angeles Gifts LeBron James With Gaudy New Chain
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kyrie: 'I Am Not The Cancer!' Mavs Star Fires Back at 'Bitter' Critics
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Ecstatic On Twitter Following LA's Win Over Toronto
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Starting 5 Revealed For LA Against Raptors
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LA Ranks First In This Category Since Roster Shakeups
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Even Lakers Hater Bill Simmons Has Come Around To New-Look Team’s Chances
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Key Player Ruled Out For 4 Weeks, Should The Lakers Sign This 7x NBA All-Star?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Injury Report: 2 Ailing LA Starters Probable Tonight Against Toronto
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA16 hours ago
Lakers' Darvin Ham comments on possibility of team signing big man after Mo Bamba injury
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Desperate To Return Before Regular Season Concludes
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Earning More Equity In Sports Ownership Group
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Lakers News: Inside The LA Bench's 61-Point Night Against Toronto
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy