Lakers News: Longtime Rival Considers LeBron James "Superhuman"

He's not wrong.

Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward Paul George and Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James have been arch nemeses on the hardwood for over a decade now, but off the floor, it appears that George, at least, has nothing but respect for the league's all-time leading scorer (38,450 regular season points and counting).

On the very first episode of his new show Podcast P With Paul George, the eight-time All-Star spoke glowingly of perhaps his biggest rival.

"What he's doing is unbelievable with those stats," George raved. "You look at what Luka [Doncic] is doing being the young version of LeBron in terms of passing, scoring and rebounding. From a numbers standpoint, Luka could probably catch 'Bron, but the longevity is what I don't think people will get to. Twenty years of being dominant … I don't think nobody will be cut that way to take care of your body, to be that on-point in the media, to be that on-point on the court. He's a superhuman!"

George's Pacers teams were frequent playoff foils to James' Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers franchises in the Eastern Conference, before George forced his way out of town and was moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2017.

Though it was expected that George's Clippers and James' Lakers would be facing off in the postseason for NBA supremacy in the West for years to come once George and Leonard joined the Clippers and Anthony Davis was flipped to the Lakers in the summer of 2019, it has not come to pass. Since then, neither team has played the other in the postseason, and only the Lakers have broken through to a win a title.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!