Officer-involved shooting in Aiken County leads to arrest of local woman; SLED called to investigate

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate a Tuesday shooting involving an officer that led to to the arrest of a local woman.

Brittany Norton, 29, of Warrenville, was taken into custody after a traffic stop , according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:09 a.m., Deputy Christopher Williams with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office stopped a black Nissan Pathfinder near the intersection of Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road in Warrenville, according to a media release from sheriff’s office.

According to the release, it was reported that a shot was fired by the deputy during a confrontation with Norton, striking her vehicle.

Norton drove away from the traffic stop and was pursued on the 200 block of Schley Street, the release said.

Norton was taken into custody and transported to the Aiken County detention center. She has been charged with failure to stop for a blue light and possession of a schedule IV substance, the report said.

No one was injured and the case is being handled by SLED.

Williams, a member of the sheriff's office since December 2021, has been placed on administrative leave while SLED conducts its investigation.

Tuesday's incident was the first officer involved shooting in Aiken County.