Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Cabbages, cabbages, and more cabbages! Your guide to St. Patrick’s Day in the New Orleans area

By Kylee Bond,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3as8HY_0lAxMhri00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — It’s time for the New Orleans area to trade its Mardi Gras beads for cabbages as St. Patrick’s Day festivities begin. Not sure where to start? You’ve come to the right place! From Lafourche Parish to the New Orleans French Quarter, there is something for everyone this holiday.

Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Block Party (March 11 and 17)

Parade

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 (following Noon Mass at St. Mary’s Assumption Church), the Irish Channel parade will roll through New Orleans’ Garden District. The parade starts at Magazine Street and Jackson Avenue. Get more information here .

Then, keep the fun going at the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club Block Party benefitting St. Michael Special School, featuring a performance by the kiddos themselves. That event takes place on St. Patrick’s Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Annunciation Playground (800 Race Street).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lrbF_0lAxMhri00

St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou (March 11)

Gather one and all for a St. Paddy’s Day party along Louisiana’s Bayou Lafourche! This event combines SPD festivities with Paddle Bayou Lafourche in downtown Thibodaux. Gates open at 11 a.m. for a day of paddling, boat races, free food (while supplies last of course), and live music. Entry is $15 for St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou. Click here for more .

St. Patrick’s Day Metairie Road Parade (March 12)

For the past 50 years, this tried and true parade will once again roll through Old Metairie with more than 100 floats and trucks, bands, and marching clubs. This year, parade riders will hold off on throwing out lemons, limes, and potatoes , but will still deliver Moon Pies, carrots, beads, Lucky Charms, and the ever-so-delicious cabbages to still make for a complete St. Paddy’s Day dinner.

The parade kicks off at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 at 41st Street and Severn Avenue. It will then turn left on Metairie Road, then proceed on Focis to Canal Street. Get more information here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWz5S_0lAxMhri00
Photo courtesy: stpatricksdaymetairie.com

Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade

This year will mark 40 years since the first Irish-Italian Parade rolled through Jefferson Parish. Headed by Grand Marshals John Blancher (Irish) and Deano Bonano (Italian), the nearly-four-mile parade will once again kick off at the Clearview City Center and head down Veterans Boulevard in Metairie on Sunday, March 19. Click here for more information .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2MWi_0lAxMhri00

Gretna Italian-Irish Parade (March 26)

Head over to the West Bank for a party unlike any other! The Gretna Italian Irish parade will roll through West Jefferson Parish for a good time that even includes free beer! The parade itself kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, but there’s plenty of fun to go around before and after.

The “Tap the Keg” pre-parade celebration will toast to Grand Marshals John Alario (Italian) and Paul Connick, Jr. (Irish) alongside Queen Anna Marie Cahill at the River Shack. Then, on Sunday, head back to Gretna for the parade that will start at Franklin & Burmaster. But, be sure to stick around for the After Party Under the Market, featuring a performance by Bag of Donuts and of course, free beer while supplies last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoGpv_0lAxMhri00

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Family and friends celebrate St. Patrick’s throughout Louisiana
Covington, LA7 hours ago
Where to Find the Most Delicious Fried Fish in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Free outdoor concerts begin again in March
Covington, LA17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Food abounds at colorful St. Joseph Altars around the metro area; see the parish-by-parish list
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Irish and Italian communities come together to celebrate long-standing heritage
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Trader Joe's expanding its store on Veterans Boulevard in Metairie
Metairie, LA1 day ago
As our coast vanishes, this Louisiana cook-off is helping in a delicious way
Violet, LA2 days ago
Bob Tucker, pioneer in New Orleans politics and business laid to rest
New Orleans, LA2 hours ago
2023 New Orleans Spring Festival Schedule
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Big crash destroys historic Mid City building
New Orleans, LA15 hours ago
Esplanade Avenue cottage to become new restaurant with modern American menu, large patio
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans rapper gunned down in Seventh Ward, loved ones say
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
NOPD: Saturday shooting leaves man with gunshot wound to leg in the East
New Orleans, LA8 hours ago
St. Tammany property transfers, Feb. 14-20, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
Lacombe, LA2 days ago
Where Y’at this Weekend? Books, Ballet, Crawfish, and More!!
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Cold Case Closed: Jefferson Parish couple arrested 1992 death of baby girl
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
LaToya Cantrell recall petitions show sharp divides across New Orleans by race, neighborhood
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
South Louisiana already one of nation's most pollen-saturated regions
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
NOPD investigating a shooting in the Seventh District
New Orleans, LA9 hours ago
Police: Passenger holds New Orleans bus driver at gunpoint, demands to be driven to hospital
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
New Orleans bounce artist Charlie Whop killed in shooting on North Broad Street
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
TPCG announces Bridge Closures around the parish
Houma, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy