Matthew Lawrence Dishes On 'Toxic' Romances After Cheryl Burke Divorce: 'It Can Spiral Out Of Control & Ruin Both Your Lives'

While Matthew Lawrence is now in a happy and serious relationship with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas , it hasn't prevented him from dishing on his failed marriage to Cheryl Burke .

On the Friday, March 3, episode of his "Brotherly Love" podcast, the actor got candid about his past love life, though he didn't directly name his ex-wife.

"I found out ... why I was getting so off course when it comes to relationships ," explained the Boy Meets World alum, 43. "I wound up getting involved with people that I was trying to please and make happy."

Instead of focusing on aspects like trust and respect, Lawrence would just tell himself, "I am going to make sure this person is so darn happy with me."

The star insisted he did love his exes, but "you can love someone to death, and you can be in a toxic relationship and it can spiral out of control and ruin both your lives."

The podcast host and Burke first dated from 2007 to 2008, but reunited in 2017. They tied the knot in 2019 and decided to part ways in early 2022, and since then, the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, has openly discussed the ups and downs of their romance , hinting he was unfaithful.

The dup was also embattled in a months-long feud over custody of Burke's dog , but they avoided going to trial when Lawrence agreed to let his ex keep the pooch.

While the dancer has taken a break from the world of dating, her former spouse jumped into a romance with Thomas , and as OK! reported, the new lovebirds are already discussing starting a family together!

"I hope. … That’s what we’re trying to do," he replied when asked if they wanted to have kids . "My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it's quite special. She's a really, really special human being . I wish more people on the planet were like her. We'd be much better off."