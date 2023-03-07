Giants Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on Saquon Barkley

The Giants and Barkley will continue negotiating toward a long-term deal, which must be reached by July 17 this year.

With quarterback Daniel Jones having agreed to terms on a new deal, thus avoiding the franchise tag, the New York Giants have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, who would stand to earn $10.091 million if he were to play this year on the tag, will continue negotiating with the Giants toward a longer-term deal, the deadline of which to do so this year is July 17.

The non-exclusive tag pays out an average of the top five tag amounts at the player’s position from the previous five years, or 120% of the player's previous year's salary, whichever is more. Barkley is free to entertain offers from other clubs, but if he signs an offer sheet that the Giants choose not to match, the Giants would receive two first-round picks as compensation.

Barkley had his best season as a pro last year, starting in 16 of the team's 17 games (he was a healthy scratch for the regular-season finale against Philadelphia). He finished with career-high totals of 295 carries for 1,312 yards, the yardage total being the fourth-best in the NFL. He also recorded ten rushing touchdowns, one shy of his career high in his rookie campaign, and posted four 100-yard rushing performances.

As a receiver, Barkley added 57 passes for 338 yards after he had 41 receptions for 263 yards the previous season. He finished seventh in the NFL with 1,650 scrimmage yards.