A section of southbound Cotton Lane will be closed just south of the Surprise Farms Loop South intersection from March 13-17 to make permanent repairs to damage caused by a sinkhole.

The turns from Surprise Farms Loop onto southbound Cotton Lane will also be restricted during this time.

Crews initially installed a steel road plate over the impacted area as a temporary surface for traffic to pass over, waiting until area schools were on Spring Break to start the permanent repairs to minimize traffic delays.