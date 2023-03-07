Open in App
Minnesota State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

AP source: Giants give Jones 4-year, $160M deal, tag Barkley

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxDdE_0lAxIw0D00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After days of hard-fought, down-to-the wire negotiating the New York Giants reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Giants and agents for Jones reached the new deal with the franchise tag deadline minutes away. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn't yet made the deal public.

With Jones under contract, the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, the team announced.

Barkley's tag is nonexclusive, which means he's able to negotiate a contract with other teams in addition to the Giants. New York would have the right to match any team's offer and also would receive two first-round draft picks if they decided not to match.

The deals came after Jones delivered a career season in leading the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Jones and his new agents had meetings with Giants general manager Joe Schoen at the NFL combine last week and continued to work over the past week to get the new contract in place.

The Giants had refused to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract before the start of the 2022 season. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.

The No. 6 pick overall in the 2019 draft, Jones had his breakout season in leading New York to a 9-7-1 record. Working with new head coach Brian Daboll's offense, Jones responded by throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added another dimension to the offense by running for a quarterback franchise record 708 yards and seven touchdown.

The Giants' had their first winning season since '16 — and added a playoff win over Minnesota in the wild-card round. The Philadelphia Eagles thrashed them in the NFC semifinal.

Signing Jones allowed the Giants to tag Barkley, who also was an unrestricted free agent. Barkley had his best and healthiest season since 2018, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards.

The Giants had started the offseason with roughly $46 million in cap space. Safety and leading tackler Julian Love, offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates, receivers Darius Slayton and Richie James and long snapper Casey Kreiter are also set to become unrestricted free agents.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
Tatum's 34 help Celtics hold off Hawks' comeback, 134-125
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Saints QB Carr embracing chance to 'reinvent' himself
New Orleans, LA7 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Bucks star Antetokounmpo misses 3rd game in row, hand sore
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
76ers edge Trail Blazers on Embiid's late jumper
Portland, OR1 day ago
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos injures left leg
Tampa, FL4 hours ago
Kings use late run to push past Suns 128-119
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago
Curry, Warriors rally past NBA-best Bucks 125-116 in OT
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Magic beat Heat in overtime despite 38 points by Butler
Orlando, FL3 hours ago
Roddy leads fourth-quarter rally as Grizzlies beat Mavericks
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Smith leads Pacers to 121-115 win over short-handed Pistons
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Leonard scores 38, leads Clippers to 106-195 win over Knicks
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. gets 1st hits for Padres since 2021
San Diego, CA7 hours ago
Embiid hits jumper to give 76ers comeback win over Blazers
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Quick posts first shutout with Knights, beats Hurricanes 4-0
Raleigh, NC3 hours ago
Lowry back for Heat, comes off bench for 1st time since '13
Miami, FL5 hours ago
Kuemper stops 17 shots, Capitals beat Islanders 5-1
Elmont, NY2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy