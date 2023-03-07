Open in App
Watertown, WI
Watertown Daily Times

Bond set for man arrested on gun, drug charges in Watertown

By Ed Zagorski,

4 days ago

JEFFERSON — Bond was set at $250 for a 36-year-old Milwaukee man arrested on gun and drug charges Wednesday after a foot chase with Watertown police officers.

Jefferson County Circuit Court Branch II Judge William F. Hue set Devon Robinson’s bond at his initial hearing Friday. The bond was posted Monday, online court documents show. Robinson was no longer in jail as of Monday afternoon.

Robinson’s bond was also set with the following conditions: that he have no possession or ingestion of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and have no possession of drug paraphernalia.

His next appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16 in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

Robinson was charged Friday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a second and subsequent offense; possession of THC, a second and subsequent offense; possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of felony bail jumping.

If Robinson is convicted on the gun charge alone, he faces a $25,000 fine and 10 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, a Watertown police officer attempted to make contact with Robinson at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 600-block of Jefferson St. in Watertown after the officer discovered Robinson was wanted on several warrants. The officer was able to identify Robinson because of prior contact with him, police have said.

Robinson fled the area on foot with officers running after him and later apprehending him in the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of South Seventh Street in Watertown, the complaint states.

Officers found Robinson in possession of a 9mm handgun — officers say he tossed the gun away as he ran — and nearly 15 grams of cocaine tied in three smaller plastic bags and approximately 2 grams of marijuana in another smaller plastic bag.

