Miami, FL
Will Mallory Receives Praise From Top Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

By Liam Willerup,

4 days ago

Kiper Lists Mallory As One Of The Top Risers From The NFL Combine

Yesterday All Hurricanes reported on the stellar combine performance from tight end Will Mallory , as his top 40-yard dash put him on the map to NFL Draft Analysts. While many media outlets highlighted his performance, none was bigger that the attention he got from Mel Kiper Jr ..

Kiper Jr. is widely regarded as one of the top NFL Draft Analysts since he started. He recently released an article on ESPN naming his top combine risers.

Here's what the long-time analyst had to say about Mallory:

Mallory came in a little light -- 239 pounds -- but he ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any of the tight ends (4.54 seconds) in Indianapolis and also surprised some scouts with a 36.5-inch vertical. Those are outstanding numbers for the veteran, who played in 59 games for the Hurricanes. He improved every season at Miami, even with erratic quarterback play, catching 42 passes for 538 yards last season. In a great tight end class, Mallory had been a little lost in the shuffle; he was No. 11 in my updated rankings last week. Now, he's moving up a bit, and I could see him going in Round 4 or 5.

Still with more time left before the draft next month, Mallory still has some time to continue the rise up the boards with workouts to come.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

