Holly Springs City Council considers self-defense training center at Hickory Road

A self-defense training center could be on its way to Hickory Road in Holly Springs, pending approval by the Holly Springs City Council later this month.

The city council discussed the request from William Reed and Sengthong "Toky" Chanchevalap on Monday.

Krav Maga Forge, which is operating in Woodstock and Snellville, is seeking to develop a new center on nearly an acre at 2643 Hickory Road, next to J.B. Owens Park. The martial arts center is applying to rezone the property from single family and multi-family residential to neighborhood commercial to build this center, according to city documents.

The council is expected to vote on the application March 20.

According to city documents, 1,000 square feet of main floor space in an existing house on the property would be used as a reception, office and storage area, and the main training space would be 800 square feet in the basement.

Classes are expected to be held in the evening on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as on Saturday mornings, according to city documents.

Mayor Steve Miller said he doesn't have an issue with the building being used to run a business, but that he has concerns that, if customers don't have enough parking space, they will end up parking at JB Owens Park, which has limited parking.

A representative of the applicant said the business should not have issues with parking, and that there will be gravel parking behind the building to accommodate customers.

The Holly Springs Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the request in February. In January, Cherokee County commissioners recommended that a 35-foot buffer with screening requirements be placed along the abutting property, a fire hydrant be placed within 300 feet of the property, and that any future development of the property or building should be designed and built to meet minimum state fire code and a site development plan should be reviewed and approved by the fire marshal’s office to ensure proper fire department access and turnaround are included, according to county documents.

The applicant is requesting to put up a wooden fence, in lieu of the 35-foot buffer requirement, city documents show.

The city council also unanimously voted to extend the city's moratorium on Sixes Road and I-575 interchange to run alongside with the county and Woodstock. Originally, the moratorium was 40 days. The moratorium is now 180 days.

The moratorium on the acceptance of any new applications related to rezoning, development or construction in the I-575 and Sixes Road Interchange area is a joint initiative by Cherokee County, Holly Springs and Woodstock.

The moratorium will give the county and both cities time to work on creating a joint area plan for future development at the Interstate 575 and Sixes Road interchange.