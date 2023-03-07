Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas diver Malea Martinez made her NCAA Zones debut with a top-30 finish in the three-meter event. Freshman Martinez finished 28th out of a field of 51 while posting a score of 269.05. Junior Grace Walker finished 48th and scored 220.25 in the three-meter dive event.

By Branford Clay,

4 days ago
The Razorback divers will compete tomorrow morning in the one-meter dive event. Start time for the one-meter event will begin at 11 A.M. with......
