Arkansas diver Malea Martinez made her NCAA Zones debut with a top-30 finish in the three-meter event. Freshman Martinez finished 28th out of a field of 51 while posting a score of 269.05. Junior Grace Walker finished 48th and scored 220.25 in the three-meter dive event.
By Branford Clay,4 days ago
The Razorback divers will compete tomorrow morning in the one-meter dive event. Start time for the one-meter event will begin at 11 A.M. with......
