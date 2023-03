abc7amarillo.com

Borger woman killed in crash on I-40 near Amarillo By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News, 4 days ago

By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News, 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Borger woman was killed in a crash on I-40 near Amarillo. According to the Department of Public Safety, Madison Mangum, ...