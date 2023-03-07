Ex-NBC Commentator Mark Halperin Exits Bipartisan Politics Group

Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Political commentator Mark Halperin, who was pushed out of NBC in 2017 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, has left his senior communications role at the bipartisan political group No Labels, according to Politico . Halperin was reportedly also pushed out of his role with the group, according to the outlet, while others said Halperin had been unhappy about the company’s culture. No Labels would not confirm the terms of Halperin’s departure. “Mark has been a valued member of the No Labels team these last two years. As we enter a new phase, Mark will be leaving us to focus on his other projects,” it said in a statement to Politico. “We will miss Mark, wish him well in whatever comes next, and appreciate the many contributions he has made to our movement.” Halperin was the organization’s highest-paid employee, according to the outlet.

