Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

Cops Investigating Child Shot at Bengals Running Back’s Home

By Alec Karam,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFdym_0lAx3Zxm00
Katie Stratman/USA Today Sports

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a child in Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Mixon’s home. The Monday night shooting was not life-threatening, and it’s unknown if Mixon was involved, but sheriff’s deputies have obtained a search warrant for the home, authorities said. In February, Mixon was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening a woman and pointing a gun at her. That charge was dropped and the case was reassigned, with a Cincinnati prosecutor saying there needs to be an additional investigation before the case can move forward.

Read it at NBC News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Bengals RB Joe Mixon's Sister, Shalonda, Named As Suspect In Shooting At His Home That Left A Teen Hospitalized
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Neighbor shares alarming allegations about incident near Joe Mixon’s house
Anderson Township, OH4 days ago
Juvenile shot inside home connected to Bengals RB Joe Mixon
Anderson Township, OH4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Police Release Disturbing Note Found in MSU Shooter’s Pocket
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Child Kidnapped From Washington Mall as 4-Year-Old Found in Mexico 4 Years Later
Washington, DC2 days ago
Police name suspects in shooting at Joe Mixon’s house
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Florida Man Caught Burying Body of Missing Mom
Palm Bay, FL1 day ago
Mitch McConnell Concussed by Fall, Will Remain in Hospital for Days
Washington, DC2 days ago
This Kentucky city situated on the Ohio River was just named the best small southern town
Maysville, KY4 days ago
Speedy Chiefs WR's post hints at reunion with Bears QB Justin Fields
Chicago, IL2 days ago
An Arizona homeowner who made $12,000 a month renting out her house reveals why she quit Airbnb and relies on Vrbo instead
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ20 hours ago
Suspect at large after man shot dead outside Indianapolis stadium, police say
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Pickerington Central, Ready win OHSAA boys basketball regional semifinals
Pickerington, OH2 days ago
The Longest Tunnel in Ohio Is a Modern Miracle
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Wheels sparking, on fire 20 miles before Ohio train derailment, security footage shows
East Palestine, OH21 days ago
Three shot dead in Illinois home invasion, police say
Bolingbrook, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy