Cops Investigating Child Shot at Bengals Running Back’s Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a child in Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Mixon’s home. The Monday night shooting was not life-threatening, and it’s unknown if Mixon was involved, but sheriff’s deputies have obtained a search warrant for the home, authorities said. In February, Mixon was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening a woman and pointing a gun at her. That charge was dropped and the case was reassigned, with a Cincinnati prosecutor saying there needs to be an additional investigation before the case can move forward.

