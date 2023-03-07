Open in App
New York State
Athlon Sports

Eli Manning Reacts To The Giants' Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley Decisions

By Cameron Flynn,

4 days ago

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will be back with the New York Giants this fall.

On Tuesday, Jones and the Giants reportedly agreed to a new $160 million contract that will keep the 25-year-old signal caller in the Big Apple for the next four years. As a result of Jones' long-term deal, the Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley ahead of today's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.

In response to Tuesday's news, longtime Giants quarterback Eli Manning used just two words to describe the monumental day for his 'G-Men.'

"Love it!!" Manning tweeted.

Barkley and Jones were instrumental in helping the Giants win their first playoff game since 2011 last season.

Jones posted the most efficient campaign of his four-year NFL career in 2022, logging a new career-high in completion percentage (67.2 percent) and a new career-low in turnovers (11). Barkley, after struggling with injuries in 2020 and 2021, posted a new career-best in rushing yards this past season (1,312).

The Giants now appear poised for another playoff run in 2023.

They've locked up their two biggest offensive stars for this season, and if Barkley once again performs like the 2018 rookie of the year this fall, he may be in line for a long-term deal, too.

