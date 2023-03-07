Saquon Barkley's 2-Word Message For Daniel Jones Goes Viral

The New York Giants beat the buzzer prior to the NFL's franchise tag deadline on Tuesday with some big news.

The team has agreed to a new, four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones. As a result, it has placed the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley , keeping the former No. 2 overall draft pick in New York for 2023.

Social media has been abuzz about Jones' deal, which will pay him $160 million guaranteed with the opportunity to earn another $35 million across the next four seasons.

Even Barkley has chimed in.

Barkley quoted a tweet about Jones' deal and wrote "congrats brudda," tagging Jones.

Barkley has reason to be happy about the news beyond the fact that his backfield mate for the past four seasons just got paid handsomely. Had the Giants been unable to reach a multi-year agreement with Jones, according to multiple reports, they would have used the franchise tag to keep the quarterback in New York and let Barkley become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.

Barkley will make $10.09 million while playing on the franchise tag next season.

During last season, when Barkley showed a return to his pre-injury form by rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns and earning a Pro Bowl invitation in the process, he said he would like to be a "Giant for life."

He will now have one more season to show the team that he deserves a lucrative, multi-year deal like Jones.