Minneapolis, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Barstool Sports sends an SEC cornerback to Vikings

By Kevin Fielder,

4 days ago
As the NFL Draft creeps closer, cornerback has become a familiar position of need for the Minnesota Vikings in mock drafts. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores has built his defenses on consistent cornerbacks, and the Vikings struggled at the position last season.

Barstool Sports’ Steven Cheah’s mock draft released on Monday continued that trend. In the first round, Cheah had the Vikings selecting cornerback Emmanuel Forbes from Mississippi State.

Patrick Peterson ain’t getting any younger and Forbes is a dynamic player on the outside and torn up Indy with a 4.35 40-yard dash. The concern is his weight, which clocked in at 166 lbs. which is over 100 lbs. less than former Mississippi State personality Brandon Walker. Unlike BWalk who is a plug and play guy for Barstool, Forbes may be a bit of a project, but his upside is tremendous.

Forbes would be an intriguing selection for the Vikings Forbes is relatively lean for the position, but he fits the athletic profile that the Vikings want at cornerback. His best fit in the NFL would not be in press-man coverage, though, which Flores’ scheme relies on.

