Every Day Is Halloween At New Farmingdale Restaurant Praised As ‘Surprisingly Awesome’

Haunted House of Hamburgers, located in Farmingdale at 330 Fulton Street, opened in October 2022. Photo Credit: Instagram/Haunted House of Hamburgers

A new Long Island restaurant where every day is Halloween appears to be a hit with customers.

Haunted House of Hamburgers, located in Farmingdale at 330 Fulton Street, welcomed its first diners in late October 2022, just in time for All Hallows’ Eve.

A marriage of owner Jordan Desner’s two favorite things, Halloween and hamburgers, the “spookiest restaurant on Long Island” serves up an array of frightfully themed lunch and dinner options, including salads, soups, and flatbread pizzas, according to its website. Costumes aren't required but encouraged.

Donning the menu are several appropriately named signature burgers, like the Zombie Burger - made with charbroiled beef topped with a fried egg, avocado, bacon, and choice of cheese served on a toasted brioche bun.

Diners can also opt for the Tarantula Burger - topped with crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion strings, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo on a toasted bun.

The restaurant serves up more than half a dozen “Crypt Keeper” cocktails, like the Glowing Ghost - made with gin, lemon juice, grenadine, and tonic water.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s plenty to choose from on the “Undead Desserts” menu, including Chained Up Cheesecakes and Death by Chocolate Cake, as well as several “Heart Pounding Pies,” like Bobbing for Apple, Booberry, and Bone Collector Banana Cream.

Just months into business, the restaurant has garnered several positive reviews online.

“The food was surprisingly awesome!” Joanna D., of Massapequa, wrote on Yelp. “We started off with chicken nachos and then shared the Buffalo chicken flatbread and a burger. All were excellent!”

“Everything was delicious! My friend and I ordered drinks from the bar and they were strong and perfect!” Laura J., of Seaford, wrote on Yelp. “We had a great experience and loved taking pictures in their cool outside decorations too.”

Haunted House of Hamburgers is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find out more on its website.

