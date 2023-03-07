Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Republican NY lawmakers introduce legislation to prevent House members from profiting off fraud

By Basil John,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tBls_0lAx1Kth00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A group of Republican lawmakers wants to prohibit fellow members in the House of Representatives who are found guilty of financial or campaign finance fraud from profiting off their fabrications.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) introduced legislation, taking aim at Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

“This legislation is about ensuring that elected officials who break the public’s trust are held accountable for their wrongdoings,” D’Esposito said.

The bill would bar Congressional members convicted of certain offenses from profiting off of book deals and media appearances.

“No one should be able to profit off of lying to the American people and swindling their way into the people’s house,” D’Esposito said.

D’Esposito said his proposal will make sure there isn’t a benefit to betraying voters.

“You should not be able to turn it into a payday,” D’Espostio said.

Several other Republicans are joining on to the legislation, and even though Santos’ name isn’t on the bills, they say he’s the reason.

“George Santos is a scam artist and we New York Republicans are here to stop him,” Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) said.

Both LaLota and Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) said Santos’ lies are easy to see.

“And we New York Republicans can smell a scam from a mile away and George Santos’s scam absolutely stinks,” LaLota said.

“I know what integrity is and George Santos doesn’t have any,” Williams said.

D’Esposito said he and his colleagues have spoken with leadership and they are confident their bill will make it to the floor. Santos hasn’t commented publicly and wasn’t available for comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Washington, DC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SC prosecutors discuss team effort during Murdaugh trial
Columbia, SC12 hours ago
Bill in NC legislature aims to keep kids from dropping out of school
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Florida woman calls for ‘Sugar Daddy Appreciation Day’ at board meeting
Boca Raton, FL7 hours ago
Woman traveling with kidnapped SC natives told police they were missing
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
988 expansion enhances support for NC’s LGBTQ+ community
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Investigators find 6 bodies, 154 cremated remains linked to illegal California crematorium
Hayward, CA9 hours ago
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama on morning of CEO’s congressional testimony
Piedmont, AL2 days ago
Elon Musk building his own Texas town: report
Austin, TX1 day ago
Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Connecticut
Wethersfield, CT1 day ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy