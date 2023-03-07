The 50 Best Shoes for Spring 2023 Will Add Some Pep to Your Step

From Mary Janes to grunge-style flats, kick things off this season with a fresh pair of new shoes.

Walking a mile in someone else’s shoes is an easy task when they are as cute and comfortable as any of the pairs on this list. Whether it’s time to invest in new wellies or you’re looking for a way to nail the latest trend, we’ve truly found all the spring shoe essentials and compiled them into one list.

You can snatch up the latest and greatest white sneakers , take a risk on a pair of metallic platform pumps or go the distance in new running shoes . Wherever you’re headed next, you’re sure to be traveling in style.

From Mary Janes to grunge-style flats, we’ve rounded up the 50 best spring shoes.

Best Spring Shoes for Women

Anthropologie

The fisherman-style sandal is back and better than ever. It’s a perfect spring shoe with gold, braided material and a sporty and comfortable sole made from EVA material. Fisherman Sport Sandals, $125 at Anthropologie

Clogs are here to steal the show as new the it-girl footwear of the season. The traditional Dutch shoe is given a modernized look with a genuine wood sole, metal stud detailing and a convertible strap that can be worn over the top of the foot or around the back of the heel. Convertible Leather Clogs, $198 at J.Crew

Ryka

If the sun is out, then we are too. Whether or not you’re a runner, these tennis shoes from Rykä are motivation enough to get outdoors and be active. Their shoes are designed specifically for women’s feet. So rest assured, you’ll be comfortable all day long. Euphoria Running Shoe, $139 at Rykä

DSW

This spring invest in an elevated sandal (quite literally). These flip-flop style heels are chic, minimalistic, and perfect for warmer weather. They can be easily dressed up or down, depending on your occasion, and feature extra padding along the front for long-lasting comfort. Steve Madden Jaam Sandal, $54.98 at DSW

Mango

Pretty in pink! These patent sling-back sandals from Mango play into the barbie-core trend and add just the right amount of color to any spring look. Patent sling back shoes, $69.99 at Mango

Free People

Mary Jane called and she wants her shoes back. Lean into the classic prep-school style with this option from Free People. The patent, platform shoes feature a double-buckle Mary Jane silhouette, block heel, and square toe. Ruby Double Strap Platform Mary Janes, $248 at Free People

Looking for a new everyday shoe for the spring season? Birkenstock has what you’re looking for. The Arizona slides feature the iconic Birkenstock sole made from anatomically formed cork and latex but with an amplified buckle accent. Arizona Big Buckle, $160 at Birkenstock

ASOS

There are almost too many ways to style these white slingback heels from ASOS. The block heels feature an adjustable strap and a gold snaffle detail on the square toe for a timeless, buttoned-up look. Asos Design Stable Snaffle Detail Slingback Heeled Shoes, $43 at ASOS

Amazon

The dad-style sneakers are not going anywhere, and, selfishly, we’re grateful. Talk about the ultimate combination of comfort and style! This pair from Adidas is perfect for spring with pastel accent colors like mauve and cream white. Adidas Originals Women's Astir Sneaker, $98.45 at Amazon

Revolve

Anyone can be a cowgirl if they believe in themselves enough, and wear the right outfit. If you're more of an urban cowgirl, look no further for your next pair of boots. This option from Jeffrey Campbell takes the western essential to a new level, made from metallic leather material. Jeffrey Campbell Rancher Boot, $260 at Revolve

This season is all about playing with new textures on shoes, including denim. You can do no wrong in these adorable light wash, kitten-heel booties from Zara. Denim Kitten Heel Ankle Boots, $79.90 at Zara

Matches Fashion

Manifest your next international trip with these Greek-inspired sandals. The iridescent multicolored, scalloped straps add the slightest bit of color to your spring style. Ancient Greek Sandals Elafonisos Scallop-Edge Metallic-Leather Sandals, $176 at Matches Fashion

Larroude

Chunky platforms aren’t going anywhere this season! And no one does a platform quite like Larroude. The block heel Dolly Mules are made from raffia and scream 'take me on a beachside vacation!' Dolly Mule In Natural Raffia, $315 at Larroude

Shopbop

There’s a spot for grunge-style girlies this spring too! These black slides from Isabel Marant feature silver grommet accents on straps made of calfskin suede and have a molded leather footbed. Perfect for when bright-colored pastels don’t match your mood. Isabel Marant Lennyo Sandals, $580 at Shopbop

Amazon

These cloud slippers are absolutely worth the hype they receive. They are made from ultra-comfortable EVA material with an extra-thick sole to provide the support and comfort you deserve for walking around the house. BRONAX Cloud Slippers, $23.99 on Amazon

Cotton On

Here lies your new go-to spring sandal. With just the right amount of platform, these shoes from Cotton On can go with nearly any spring outfit. Bonus: they are PETA-approved vegan! Rubi Cara Chunky Sandal, $59.99 at Cotton On

Schutz

Metallic silver has quickly been dubbed the it-girl color of spring. From jewelry to pants, to shoes — the shiny material is taking over one wardrobe at a time, and we aren’t complaining. Lean into the trend with these sleek stiletto mules from Schutz. Luciana Metallic Leather Sandal, $128 at Schutz

ASOS

We love a modern, accent metal and these sandals from ASOS immediately roped us in (see what we did there). The cable-style midsole was designed with a sea breeze and comfort in mind. Asos Design Jellyfish Premium Leather Rope Sandals In Tan, $46 at ASOS

Alohas

When you can’t decide on one color, why not go half-and-half? Get the best of both worlds with these ankle boots from Alohas that have a fun and unique two-tone design. They are crafted from plant-based leather and are truly one-of-a-kind. South Corn - Black and Beige Vegan Leather Boots, $168 at Alohas

Revolve

Wrap things up with these bright blue heels from Song of Style. The leather shoes feature a square toe and stacked wooden ball heel for a modern touch. Song of Style Gelato Heel, $188 at Revolve

Nordstrom

Name drop in these slides from Chloé. The chic, everyday sandals feature delicate, logo-covered woven bands. They are easy to throw on and run out of the house while still looking put together. CHLOÉ Woody Logo Slide Sandal, $475 at Nordstrom

Billini

Everyone will be green with envy after seeing you rock these mules from Billini. The statement heel is made from a croc-style material and features a triangular, chunky heel and soft square toe for a sculptural look. Quinn in Apple Croc, $80 at Billini

Steve Madden

Black loafers are truly seasonless. This pair from Steve Madden are simple yet on-trend with a thick, 1-inch platform lug sole. Lawrence Black Leather, $99.95 at Steve Madden

Revolve

These platforms from Raye are the ideal heel for an outdoor spring party. You won’t have to worry about sinking into grass and the tweed material matches the season perfectly. RAYE Arden Heel, $178 at Revolve

ASOS

Time travel in these vintage Reebok sneakers. The retro style is currently all the rage. This pair features a low-profile design, padded tongue and cuff, and classic textured grip tread. Reebok Classic Club C Vintage Sneakers in Chalk with Green Detail, $85 at ASOS

Revolve

Can shoes count toward your daily greens? This might be wishful thinking, but at least these Bottega-esque bright green heels from Alias Mae will remind you to eat your daily serving of veggies. Alias Mae Milla Sandal, $220 at Revolve

ASOS

We’re jelly of these wellies. The chunky knee-high rain boots from ASOS are not only cute but also incredibly practical for unpredictable rainstorms. Truffle Collection Chunky Knee High Wellies in Black Matt, $37 at ASOS

STAUD

This sleek and simple mule from STAUD is a year-long closet essential. The croc-embossed slides make an excellent pair for any outfit, especially in the springtime. Gina Mule Brown Croc Embossed, $250 at STAUD

Nordstrom

We’re getting some major 13 Going On 30 vibes from these Jeffrey Campbell heeled sandals. The green paisley print, gold front hardware, and side cutouts are modern with a 90s-style twist and, most importantly, comfortable. Jeffrey Campbell Hinged Sandal, $135.95 at Nordstrom

Reform

Speaking of 90s-style shoes — these platform sandals from Free People are straight out of an episode of Mary Kate and Ashley. The popular trend is back yet again and you won’t catch us complaining about the added height without the traditional discomfort. This pair is made with a leather upper and a two-tone wax, burnish finish. Free People Harbor Platform Sandal, $98 at Revolve

Zara

These boots were made for walking just about anywhere, at any time. The faux patent leather, knee-high boots from Zara were designed to be show-stopping. They feature a wide shaft, pointed toe, and asymmetrical edge. Heeled Knee High Boots, $129. at Zara

Birdies

Everyone can benefit from a classic pair of ballet flats, but these aren’t just any flats. These are Birdies flats and they are designed for the ultimate comfort experience. The sole is crafted with seven layers of cloud-like material, unlike most shoes that will have you rubbing your feet at the end of the day. Birdies have the support of a sneaker with a timeless design to pair with any outfit inside or outside of the house. The Goldfinch, $98 at Birdies

Revolve

Sometimes you need a non-ironic, neutral cowboy boot to top off your outfit. And this pair from Jeffrey Campbell is just the pair you’ve been looking for. The suede boots feature a small heel and western-inspired stitching. Jeffrey Campbell Stylet Boot, $260 at Revolve

Shopbop

Raffia is a sign of warm weather ahead. The rope-like material calls for rolling heels and endless blue skies. This pair of mules from Carrie Forbes is no exception. The heeled sandals have a unique design and feature a contrast trim and minimalist open-toe shape. Carrie Forbes Aliyah Sandals, $384 at Shopbop

Amazon

Who said slippers couldn’t be cute? These clog-style, chunky slides from UGG are all the rage and ultra-cozy, made with their signature UGGplush lining that’s crafted from 80% upcycled wool and 20% lyocell. UGG Women's Tazz Slipper, $159.95 on Amazon

We’ve been seeing bold roses on clothing, chokers and more. So what’s one more accessory? These heels from NA-KD feature a large, black velvet flower front and center with a square toe and ankle strap. Velvet Rose Heels, $44.97 at NA-KD

Steve Madden

Another classic ballet flat option, these shoes from Steve Madden give a nod to the iconic two-tone Chanel design without the exorbitant price tag. They are all leather and chic enough to pair with a summer dress or lightweight jeans. Ellison Natural, $79.95 at Steve Madden

New Balance

Everyone needs a tried and true pair of white sneakers in their closet. Call us biased, but we think yours should be this option from New Balance. The 550s are a reimagined version of the traditional 1989 basketball shoe that was originally worn by pro athletes. 550 White Sneakers, $109.99 at New Balance

Larroude

Go go, girl! These Larroude platform ankle boots crafted from kid skin leather are the modern-day go-go boot with a closed round toe, block heel, and lots of stylish spice. Dolly Boot In Ivory Leather, $475 at Larroude

Zara

We’re back with another spring option for the grunge girlies out there. These black, pointed ballet flats from Zara are decorated with silver, mirrored circles, and a large buckle. Mirrored Mary Janes, $89.90 at Zara

Revolve

There are a few things Anine Bing designs that aren’t chic and the pinnacle of cool-girl fashion. These padded, off-white slides are ready for the wear and tear of daily use whether you’re headed to the park or the sand. Anine Bing Valentina Sandal, $259 at Revolve

Amazon

If Mary Jane met her masculine match, it would result in these square-toed flats from Amazon. These shoes put a structured spin on the classic style with sharp edges and three belts across the top of the shoe. Hoxekle Square Toe Multi Buckle Strap Retro Flats, $54.99 on Amazon

Revolve

No one does a modern shoe design quite like Cult Gaia. These heeled sandals feature barely-there transparent PVC straps and a gold-tone metal structural heel. Cult Gaia Idris Sandal, $548 at Revolve

Shopbop

If you’re prioritizing comfort this season, then these are the sandals for you. This option from Vince puts a fashion-forward spin on a traditional walking shoe style. They have a thick, padded footbed, rubber sole, and velcro straps made of croc-embossed patent leather. Vince Fresca Sandals, $295 at Shopbop

ASOS

Silver is having her moment and these platform heels are a sweet way to play into the latest trend. Plus you’ll get a 4.7” height boost! Topshop Sapphire Premium Leather Two Part Platform In Silver, $130 at ASOS

Nordstrom

If you’re not a self-proclaimed sneakerhead but want to look stylish without sacrificing comfort, then you need to get yourself a pair of Air Force 1’s. We are particularly fond of this style because it features shadow detailing from the eyelets to the midsole logos and comes in a sweet spring colorway of pink and red. NIKE Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker, $120 at Nordstrom

These flats from NA-KD play into the fisherman style, woven design with black, wide straps that cross over each other. They are truly timeless in shape and color and will last you well beyond one season. Crossed Strap Flats, $26.97 at NA-KD

Nordstrom

Hello, wedding season! Warm air means that vows will be exchanged and lots of nuptial-appropriate outfits will have to be thrown together. Whether you’re part of the bridal party or not, these heels from Loeffler Randall are the quintessential event shoe that is sink-proof and stylish. Loeffler Randall Camellia Knotted Sandal, $395 at Nordstrom

A pointed-toe black bootie with jeans, a silver accent belt and a light sweater = chef's kiss. These ankle boots from NA-KD can be worn anytime, anywhere thanks to the square block heel and chic crocodile pattern. Croc Block Heel Boots, $44.97 at NA-KD

Revolve

Strappy, spicy and made from snake-embossed faux leather, these heels from Femme LA are everything you need and more. They can be easily dressed up with a long skirt or down with light-wash jeans and a tee. FEMME LA Sicilian Slipper, $189 at Revolve