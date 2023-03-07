Brilliant Benfica Batter Club Brugge To Reach Another Champions League Quarter-Final

View the original article to see embedded media.

Benfica are UEFA Champions League quarter-finalists again after beating Club Brugge 5-1 to wrap up a 7-1 aggregate win in the last 16.

Goncalo Ramos scored twice in Tuesday's second leg as Benfica recorded their 30th victory of the season in all competitions.

Rafa Silva, Joao Mario and David Neres also found the net against Brugge, who scored a late consolation goal through Bjorn Meijer.

As well as their 30 wins, Benfica have drawn six matches this season and lost just once.

Goncalo Ramos pictured (center) after scoring for Benfica against Club Brugge IMAGO/Belga/Bruno Fahy

Benfica won the European Cup twice in the 1960s and have now reached the quarter-final stages five times since the tournament was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

Liverpool beat Benfica 6-4 on aggregate in last season's quarter-finals.

Benfica have not won any trophy since 2019 but the Lisbon outfit are enjoying a brilliant season and currently sit eight points clear at the top of Portugal's Primeira Liga.