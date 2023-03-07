These 12 Pieces of Health Tracker Jewelry Will Help You Hit Your Health Goals

They look great too.

Health tracker jewelry can be a useful tool for anyone seeking to assess their health and fitness situation and identify ways to make positive improvements to their daily routine. They can also help you monitor important health-related metrics.

Health Tracker Jewelry Can Provide Helpful Information

Health tracker jewelry devices can provide a wide range of stats and data. Although the specific options will vary depending on the device—the more sophisticated, pricier models typically offer a broader variety of in-depth analytics—here are the basic metrics most devices will provide. Jason Kozma , a celebrity personal trainer, says some of the most useful stats to know include:

Steps per day – if you want to lose weight, Kozma says a great way to start is to get 10,000 steps per day.

– if you want to lose weight, Kozma says a great way to start is to get 10,000 steps per day. Resting heart rate – this can be a helpful measure of general health and sleep quality.

– this can be a helpful measure of general health and sleep quality. Training heart rate – this is helpful, Kozma says, as you can determine total calories burned and whether you are primarily burning calories from carbohydrates, fats or proteins—although he notes that other factors also play a role.

Kozma says many of his clients have Apple Watches and use the fitness tracking functions on them, and his online training app integrates these measures for excellent tracking.

Related: 6 Best Fitbits for Your Fitness Goals

Health and Fitness Benefits of Health Tracker Jewelry

“When it comes to making healthier choices and changing habits, awareness is the first step,” says Mariana Santos , founder and CEO of Brazily Fitness, Inc . “What’s great about things like the Fitbit and other tracking devices is that they really highlight what your current habits are and how they may be getting in the way of your health and fitness goals.”

The insights you get from health tracker devices can help you pinpoint areas in your daily routine where you could make improvements that can have health and fitness benefits. “For example, you may notice that because you have a desk job, you get very little [consistent and substantial] movement in daily, even if you do hit the gym a few times a week,” Santos says. “By focusing on your daily step count, aiming for at least 5,000 steps a day, you will see positive effects on your energy levels and posture, and it will also help with weight loss if that is your goal.”

Santos does warn health tracker users about the risk of “information overload” that may prompt them to attempt too many changes simultaneously. “Since these tracking devices give you so much information on your current habits, it can be easy to fall into the trap of trying to change too many things at once, which can lead to frustration because human beings just aren’t designed to make changes so quickly. Working with a coach will give you guidance on which habits to focus on first based on your unique lifestyle and goals, and you will also get the support and accountability you need to keep going. This is the best way to ensure you focus on sustainable habits that lead to long-term results.”

Here at Parade.com , we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Oura

The Oura Ring Gen3 is outfitted with research-grade sensors that track an array of data points related to your sleep, activity, vital stats and more with a high level of accuracy. This model has many new features, including tracking and assessing your restorative time, 24/7 heart rate and workout insights. Oura Ring Gen3, $299 and up at Oura

Related: The Latest Fitness Trackers Will Help You Stay Accountable

Bellabeat

Bellabeat says their Ivy health tracker was designed specifically for women. This smart jewelry tracks your menstrual cycle and makes lifestyle and self-care recommendations geared to best sync with your natural biological rhythms. The Ivy has a sleek design and no visible display, so your information stays private. The brand also makes the popular Leaf Urban and Leaf Chakra health trackers, among other products. Bellabeat Ivy Health Tracker, $249 at Bellabeat

Amazon

This iTouch smartwatch features a built-in pedometer and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and offers you the ability to set reminders for everything from washing your hands to getting up and moving around after long periods of sitting. The company also recently announced its partnership with health and wellness expert Jillian Michaels to produce a limited-edition collection of smartwatches that will be available this spring . iTOUCH Air 3 Smartwatch, $59.99 on Amazon

Amazon

This smartwatch from Kate Spade New York delivers the style and elegance that fashionistas expect from the name. It offers heart rate tracking and GPS capabilities, and syncs with the Kate Spade New York app to track a range of health and fitness metrics. The brand also has a Sport Smart Watch line with a more casual style. Kate Spade New York Women's Scallop 2 Smart Watch, $454.85 on Amazon

Amazon

This Gen 6 smartwatch from Michael Kors is sleek and elegant and has a bright, colorful, always-on display. The Wear OS technology means it is compatible with phones running the latest iOS or Android software. It also has built-in Alexa capabilities. For a more budget-friendly option that is still plenty stylish and functional, check out the brand’s Gen 5E smartwatches . Michael Kors Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch, $295 and up on Amazon

Related: Verizon's Latest Smartwatch For Kids Is More Feature Filled And Faster

Amazon

Garmin was one of the pioneers of GPS technology, so it’s not surprising that this smartwatch can use that same technology to ensure accurate data when tracking your outdoor walks, runs, and other activities (when paired with a compatible smartphone). It also follows a range of other helpful metrics, including hydration, energy cycles, sleep schedules and menstrual cycle. Garmin Lily Smartwatch, $195.55 and up on Amazon

Amazon

This smartwatch from Motorola has a sleek, classy design combined with the latest high-tech features. It runs on the latest version of Google’s Wear OS, meaning you can connect it to your favorite go-to apps. A full charge takes just 60 minutes, and can last for an entire day, even if you opt for the always-on display. Moto 360 3rd Gen Smartwatch, $149.99 and up on Amazon

Amazon

Fitbit has established itself as one of the leaders in the health tracker industry, and the Fitbit Luxe model lets you select from a range of styles, so you can pick the one that best suits your personality. All of the models have plenty of great features like stress management tools, sleep score and active zone minutes. Includes a six-month Fitbit Premium membership. Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker, $98.95 and up on Amazon

Amazon

This stylish Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch lets you access all of your health and fitness stats—along with many other high-tech tools—from a convenient location on your wrist. Track your activity and health metrics, and use voice-activated controls to make calls, send texts and manage your calendar. Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch, $203.70 and up on Amazon

Amazon

This smartwatch from Amazfit has all of the standard features you’d expect from a smartwatch, along with interesting extras like a built-in barometric altimeter and the ability to draw geographical information from several different satellite navigation systems. Plus, it has Alexa and Bluetooth capabilities. There are also other Amazfit GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro styles available at a lower price point. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition, $249.99 on Amazon

Amazon

This Ticwatch smartwatch earns high marks from online reviewers for its high-quality, premium feel and long battery life . The fatigue assessment feature is a new offering, and the Mobvoi app now has a range of expanded tools to help track and improve your sleep. Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch, $299.99 on Amazon

Whoop

The Whoop fitness tracker offers an array of in-depth analytics that may be way more than the average health tracker user needs to know, so this may be a good option for hardcore athletes and those serious about their fitness training. While the device itself is “free,” there is a charge for bands and accessories, and it requires the purchase of a subscription to access the app and tools, although the company recently announced it was lowering subscription prices. Whoop Fitness Tracker, $30 per month for a monthly subscription at Whoop

New Health Tracker Jewelry Products Coming Soon

Smart jewelry is a tech product category where things move quickly and there are constantly innovating new offerings on the horizon. Movano Health recently announced plans to release a “medical grade” health tracker ring called Evie designed especially for women later this year. Meanwhile, CITIZEN is planning a new line of CZ Smart watches with YouQ technology—currently expected for a late spring release – that not only tracks the user’s health and wellness metrics but then analyzes that data to forecast peak periods of energy and alertness.

Next up, check out the 11 best smart scales , according to a trainer.

Sources: