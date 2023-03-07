Jessica Simpson Packs on the PDA With 'Lover' Eric Johnson

The 42-year-old showed off her fun-filled weekend away.

Jessica Simpson often shares love-filled moments with the whole family on Instagram, but this time around, the parents took a weekend to themselves.

Simpson uploaded a bunch of photos on Instagram of a weekend spent with her husband, former professional football player Eric Johnson , along with a few close friends.

But Simpson also slipped in a snap of herself and Johnson packing on the PDA at the end of the photo carousel, feeling the love during their trip away from the kids.

The photos show Simpson and Johnson at a beautiful house with vine-wrapped trellises and a cute porch. While Johnson looks relaxed in a T-shirt, button-up, and jeans, Simpson embraced the glam, pairing a cheetah-print long coat with tall leather boots and bold red sunglasses.

The couple was joined by two family friends who were featured in two of the pictures.

Simpson captioned the update, "Stole my lover and friends for the weekend 🤍."

The mother-of-three wowed fans with her style, and the comments were filled with people asking where various clothing items were from. In particular, the sunglasses were a big hit, which people confirmed are Gucci.

One wrote, "You look Fabulous Jessica. Boots, shades your hair and outfits. I love it all!! Rock on Beautiful!!"

"Those boots!!! Giving total nostalgic 1998 vibes🔥," said another follower.

Many more appreciated the couple's cute photos in the comments, complimenting them: "You guys are so cute! He is so proud of you! You can tell how much he loves you. Couple goals!! ❤️."

Over the past few months, Simpson spent a lot of time with her family and shared the happy moments on social media.

She posted some photos from her father Joe Simpson 's birthday celebration , with her mother, Tina Simpson , and sister , Ashlee Simpson , in attendance.

Simpson praised her family in the caption, writing, "My beautiful family together forevermore. I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty."

Let's hope Simpson continues sharing photos because fans love to see it !