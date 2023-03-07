Open in App
A makeup artist had to get permission from Taylor Swift's mom in 2009 to put red lipstick on the pop star for the first time

By Rebecca Cohen,Callie Ahlgrim,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDzox_0lAwyc1W00
Taylor Swift attends the 2023 Grammys.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • Taylor Swift didn't wear red lipstick until an Allure photo shoot in March 2009.
  • Her makeup artist told Elle Australia she had to ask Swift's mom permission to use red lipstick.
  • Swift apparently loved the look so much that the artist gifted her a tube to take home with her.

Taylor Swift hasn't always had that "red lip, classic thing" that fans like.

In fact, it took until March 2009 for the pop superstar to claim her iconic look.

Swift had just released her hit album, "Fearless," and the 19-year-old was gearing up for The Fearless Tour, her first-ever headlining run.

Swift had signed on to do a cover with Allure that same month. Her makeup artist for the shoot, Gucci Westman — founder of the clean beauty brand Westman Atelier — claims she helped Swift venture into the world of the red lip.

"Yeah, I've worked [with Taylor Swift], many times," Westman recently told Elle Australia . "I haven't worked with her in quite a while but I used to work with her, and I remember I was the first one to give her a red lip."

Westman recalled the Allure shoot and said she had to ask Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, for special permission to use the bold color.

"She'd never worn a red lip," Westman told Elle. "When the red lip happened, I had to get permission by her mom."

At the time, Westman said Swift's management told her that "Taylor doesn't do red."

"Well, Taylor needs to try red," Westman said she countered.

An Allure article about the shoot explains that Westman was trying to give Swift "an updated Vargas-girl look, with a strong mouth and beautiful skin." Westman finished the look with "mauve blush, brown eye shadow, black mascara, and vivid red lipstick."

Swift apparently loved the red lipstick so much that Westman gave her a tube of her own to take home, launching a recognizable look that has carried on throughout Swift's career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5UdM_0lAwyc1W00
Taylor Swift performs during the Fearless Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 27, 2009 in New York City.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Red lipstick has since become synonymous with Swift's aesthetic since that fateful Allure shoot.

She kicked off the Fearless Tour shortly after in April 2009, where she immediately took to showcasing her new red-lip look.

Despite the many costume changes throughout the show each night, one thing remained constant: The red lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0LMp_0lAwyc1W00
Taylor Swift performs during the Fearless Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 27, 2009 in New York City.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Swift has since worn red lipstick to major events like the Grammys , in music videos like "Shake It Off," and on several album covers, including "Red," "1989," and "Midnights."

She has also referenced the look many times in her lyrics, starting with the "Red" deluxe track "The Moment I Knew" ("In red lipstick with no one to impress").

This imagery appears most often throughout "1989," in "Blank Space" ("Cherry lips, crystal skies"), "Wildest Dreams" ("Red lips and rosy cheeks"), and "Style" ("I've got that red lip, classic thing that you like"), among others.

Most recently, she mentioned red lips in "Maroon," the second track on her newest album "Midnights" ("The lips I used to call home / So scarlet, it was maroon").

Read the original article on
Insider
