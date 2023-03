crowdfundinsider.com

BNPL: Mexico’s Kueski, an Online Financial Ecosystem, Achieves 10M Loans Disbursed By Omar Faridi, 4 days ago

By Omar Faridi, 4 days ago

Kueski, the online financial ecosystem for consumers in Mexico, announced that it has disbursed a record 10 million loans. With more than 1.8 million unique ...