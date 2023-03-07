Libertyville
Change location
See more from this location?
Libertyville, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Police locate car used in violent carjacking where toddler was abducted, pregnant mother seriously injured near Libertyville
By Sam Borcia,4 days ago
By Sam Borcia,4 days ago
Police have recovered a stolen chase vehicle used in a carjacking where a pregnant mother was beaten, run over and had her two-year-old abducted near...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0