Speeding Route 23 Jeep Flies Into Driver's Side Of Wayne Officer's Police Cruiser: Authorities

By Jerry DeMarco,

4 days ago
Harry Berkshire III, along with Wayne Police Officer Kimberly Fryer's police cruiser. Photo Credit: WAYNE PD

A Wayne police officer amazingly survived without serious injuries after an out-of-control Jeep skidded off Route 23, went airborne and crashed into her cruiser, authorities said.

Officer Kimberly Fryer was taken by the Wayne Memorial First Aid Squad to Chilton Hospital for treatment following the crash in the Wayne Acura parking lot on the southbound highway shortly after 11 p.m. last Friday, March 3.

She was released the same night, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Harry Berkshire III, 33 of Pompton Plains – who Daly said has an “extensive” history of moving violations -- refused treatment.

He was charged, however, with assault by auto while receiving summonses for reckless driving, making an unsafe lane change and property destruction before being released pending court action.

Berkshire told police he was trying to keep up with a friend in another vehicle when he accelerated while changing lanes and lost control of the Jeep on the wet pavement, Daly said.

Witnesses told police that Berkshire was speeding and suddenly changed lanes, sending the Compass skidding off the roadway.

It hit the curb and downed hedges in front of Wayne Acura before catapulting into the rear driver’s side of Fryer’s stopped vehicle, the captain said.

The Jeep finally landed on its side, with parts and debris damaging an unoccupied vehicle in the lot, he said.

Both the Jeep and Fryer’s cruiser had to be towed.

Major damage was done in the crash in the Wayne Acura parking lot on the southbound highway shortly after 11 p.m. last Friday, March 3.

