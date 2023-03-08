Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week for March 7, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Ava Walker drives past Blackhawk’s Aubree Hupp during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

Yes, North Catholic won a WPIAL girls basketball for a record 22nd time Saturday and indeed, the Trojanettes repeated as district champions; however, you’ll excuse junior Ava Walker for feeling like a champion for the first time.

Walker and North Catholic lost in the finals to Mohawk her freshman season, and even though the Trojanettes hoisted gold last year, Walker was a spectator in the finals, missing the victory over Freedom and the entire season after tearing her ACL in October of 2021.

“Technically, this is my first one actually playing,” Walker said. “My freshman year, we lost to Mohawk. Still think about that all the time. Last year, I was out with an injury. Got to go down to the Pete and sit on the bench and cheer my team on, but it’s just not the same experience. Playing down there this year was awesome.”

North Catholic coach Molly Rottmann knows a thing or two about being a champion. She won gold as a player at North Catholic and tied her legendary coach, Don Barth, for most WPIAL championships with 11 with this title run.

Rottmann saw how much time Walker put it to prepare for her junior season.

“Ava put a lot of work in over the summer and fall while she was rehabbing,” she said. “She worked on every aspect of her game: her finishes around the rim, her ball handling, her 3-point range. Early on in the season, she was just getting back to playing full contact, and it takes a while to acclimate both physically and mentally. As the season has progressed, you could see Ava becoming more of a force on the floor and back to her pre-injury self. It is the perfect time of year for her to be playing so well.”

Before North Catholic could return to the district finals for a ninth consecutive season, it had to beat a familiar foe, fellow Section 1-4A opponent Highlands, in the semifinals.

“Honestly, I felt out team was more nervous going into that game then the actual championship,” Walker said. “You’re in the semifinals, but you’re thinking about that championship game.”

Walker had 13 points in helping the Trojanettes beat the Golden Rams for a third time, 63-45.

“We weren’t hitting shots in the first half, and Ava calmly hit some big shots in the second half that gave us some separation,” Rottman said. “Ava also had four steals in that game. She turned it up defensively, which helped to spark us as well.”

That set up the dream matchup in the Class 4A finals between the two teams ranked on top all season, No. 1 Blackhawk against No. 2 North Catholic.

After an even first quarter, the Trojanettes outscored the Cougars 31-19 in the second and third quarters combined to win gold again, 51-35.

“Ava’s game was huge for us,” Rottmann said. “I think because she was out last year and it takes a bit of time to get back to being yourself, that she is sometimes overlooked and what she brings to the table. Ava played a complete game in the championship. She did everything we needed defensively, rebounded like we asked her to and took advantage of offensive opportunities. Ava is a game changer.”

Trojanettes teammate Alayna Rocco led all scorers with 16 points while Walker added 13 points and led North Catholic on the glass with seven rebounds.

So with so much talent around her, Rottmann was asked what makes Walker so special on the court.

“Her competitive nature, the edge she brings, and her ability to play a variety of roles,” she said. “She is just as comfortable banging around for rebounds as she is spotting up on the perimeter hitting shots.”

Walker admits the victory was even sweeter coming against Blackhawk after the Cougars destroyed the Trojanettes in a nonsection game last season, 63-37.

“We’ve been waiting for that game ever since last year,” Walker said. “We had a tough loss against them. They put up the mercy rule against us, so we had that in the back of our head this season. Blackhawk, we really want to see them and get our revenge.”

North Catholic has won eight PIAA girls basketball championships but has won only one state crown since 1995. The Trojanettes hoisted state gold in 2016.

In the PIAA first round Saturday, North Catholic (22-3) will host Conneaut (15-10) from District 10.

“I really like how we are playing currently,” Rottmann said. “Our last few regular season games and in the WPIAL run, we really started to play well as a team on both ends of the floor. I am really happy with how we are defending and hitting the boards offensively and defensively. The most important thing is playing together and unselfishly. We will prep and put the work in for every game. A state run is hard, but this group has the ability to make some noise.”

