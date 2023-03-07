Shadow Ridge junior wresting duo emerges as champs

Shadow Ridge wrestler Ammon Passey made a jump in his junior year, rising from fourth place in Division I in the 144 pound class, to state champion at 150 pounds.

The only thing that could overshadow it was the major leap made by fellow Stallion junior Abel Garza. He did not qualify for state in 2022 but won the state title at 215 pounds this year.

Passey can settle for a 50-0 regular season record and staying undefeated despite a difficult path to the state title. The third and fourth place finishers at state, Liberty senior David Rodgers and Valley Vista senior Edward Reyes, were both in his section.

In the second round at state, Passey faced Marana senior Peyton Proper, who beat him in a preseason tournament. Passey won a 12-10 decision, then won his semifinal 3-0 and beat Tucson Sunnyside junior Victor Gonzales by a 6-2 decision in the final.

“I lost to (Proper) 5-1 in a preseason tournament. I was confident going in but it was a still a really close match. He was up for most of it. Then I got really close to pinning him but won on points,” Passey said. “The end score of the final made it look a lot easier than it was. But he took me down really quick in the first period. It actually made me really upset that I let that happen. Then he held me down too for two minutes. In the third period he chose bottom and I ended up turning him twice for six points.”

Garza also had to beat a Sunnyside wrestler in the final, which is not surprising since the dominant Blue Devils placed 12 wrestlers in the finals and sported seven individual champions.

He said his road to the top of the podium started with his only regular season loss, to Gilbert Perry junior Bo Hall. Garza learned from his mistakes.

“I was losing a lot worse than one point. Then coming back in that match pushed me to work harder in practice,” Garza said. “That practice after that loss was probably my best practice.”

Garza won the rematch in a Section 2 meet semifinal with Hall, then beat Liberty senior Hunter Wells in the sectional final.

That gave him a spot in the easier side of the state draw.

“Winning sectionals put me in a really good position. I was the second seed. I had no one on the bottom side. The top of the bracket had the No. 1, 3, 4 and 5 ranked kids,” Garza said.

The good news? Garza got to watch those four battle it out while racking up three relatively easy wins en route to the final.

The bad news? Then he had to face Sunnyside junior Rene Bostick, who beat Wells, then Hall to get to the final.

“My final match was pretty stressful. It was the first time I actually got to wrestle one of the Sunnyside kids,” Garza said. “I had to beat this kid. I trained all year long super hard. I took him down and then he got out so it was 2-1. Third period, he picked bottom. He got a reversal on me and got me on my back. I got two swipes so he got four out of that. It was 3-5 and he was just trying to stall out. But then he got a locking hands penalty, what cost him a point. So I all I had to do was get up. I got out and we went to overtime. With 40 seconds left I got into a shot and we were wrestling all the way until the clock ended. With two seconds left he had a nice sprawl on me but when he got back to his feet I just readjusted and took him back down to win the match.”

Passey said he knew he had a good shot at state when he beat the Reyes, the other 152-pound contender from Surprise.

He also was looking forward to a section final match with Rodgers, but the Liberty senior forfeited with a back injury.

“I wanted to go out there at state having beat him at sectional,” Passey said.

Until this year the younger brother of former state decathlon champion Kaden Passey split his focus between track and wrestling.

Now his focus is on the mat.

“I started being able to piece moves together and flow wrestle and scramble, to go from one position to another without having to think about it,” Passey said.

After losing most of the team that placed eighth in Division I at state last year, the Stallions came back with an almost new team and placed ninth with 66 points.

“For a brand new team we did really well this year. We’re made up of freshmen and people that were on JV last year. We did shockingly well,” Garza said.

Their two champions with opposing personalities led the way. Passey is the reserved one.

“My celebration was kind of anti-climactic,” Passey said.

“It was the only time I saw him smile after a match,” Garza said.

Both know it only gets harder next year. The AZPreps365 wrestling results archive is littered with juniors who won a state title but could not repeat as seniors.

“Now it’s the real challenge. After winning it, you have to defend it,” Garza said.