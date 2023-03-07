"His game isn't pretty, but it gets the job done" - JJ Redick commends Knicks' run with Josh Hart signing

JJ Redick shares why he is impressed with the impact Josh Hart has had on the New York Knicks ever since he signed with the team

Josh Hart © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Redick mentioned on his podcast how Josh Hart has been able to help get the Knicks on a fantastic run, as they have not dropped a single game since he arrived for the team.

“Give him some credit for being able to knock down some shots”

Josh Hart stepped up big with his new team by adding 10 points and 8 rebounds with over 40 minutes in their double overtime thriller against the Boston Celtics. During the game, he was able to make a clutch 3-pointer to help get the Knicks their lead in the overtime period while guarding superstar Jayson Tatum. The Knicks are the team to watch out for as they are riding on a 9-game win streak, with the most recent win without the talents of their go-to guard Jalen Brunson.

“ Give him some credit for being able to knock down some shots — offensive rebounds, back taps, able to dive for loose balls, drawing fouls, it’s just constant .” JJ Redick mentions how Josh Hart doing the intangibles for the team is able to get them back the momentum when facing high octane offenses.

Redick mentioned that his game is not what people usually see, but it gives what the team needs when things get tough.

“ He is a baller, his game isn’t pretty, but it gets the job done ” Reddick as he talks about the playstyle of Hart.

The Knicks are surrounded by exceptional talent, as Julius Randle , Jalen Brunson , and Emmanuel Quickley lead the offense. You have a guy like Josh Hart who does not need the ball, but when he gets it, he will provide an impact one way or another.

Knicks sending a message before the playoffs

The Knicks are currently sitting on the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are 1 and half games behind the Cavaliers in the standings. By the looks of it, these teams will most likely be the match-up in the first round as the first three seeds have already made a gap.

But even with their standing, it seems this team is ready to face any challenge coming to them. From their last game, they have beaten 4 of their fellow Eastern Conference opponents and have had their star big man Julius Randle dominate, averaging 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in the past five games.

Even with Josh Hart inserting himself into the roster, it has not slowed down the uptrend of the Knicks. With just over 25 mins of play, he is able to balance out his minutes and still provide the role that is asked of him, which is to shut down any star that comes his way. Facing players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell will be challenging, especially with the playoffs coming up. But it seems like Josh Hart will be up to the challenge and help bring back the Garden in the finals.