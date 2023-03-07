Canyon Country Couple Arrested After Argument Turns Physical

Deputies arrested a Canyon Country couple after a verbal argument allegedly turned physical Sunday morning.

On Sunday around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the 27500 block of Sierra Highway regarding a domestic violence call in which a verbal argument between a Canyon Country couple turned physical, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“They engaged in a physical altercation, resulting in minor injury to the male,” said Arriaga. “He declined medical attention.”

During the argument, the man retrieved a friend’s phone and threw it at his girlfriend, causing the phone to break, according to Arriaga.

Richard Garcia, 22, from Canyon Country was arrested for felony vandalism.

Jocelyn Jimenez, 22, from Canyon Country was arrested for felony domestic violence, Arriaga added.

The Canyon Country couple were booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and both later released on bond, said Arriaga.

