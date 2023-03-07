How to follow the 2023 Kentucky Girls’ Sweet 16 basketball state tournament

The 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 basketball state tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

This guide will help you stay on top of the action for the duration of the tournament. Below you’ll find schedules, broadcast links, rosters, stats, details about the Herald-Leader’s coverage plans and a whole lot more.

2023 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Game 1: Owensboro Catholic 54, Bowling Green 51 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 2: Sacred Heart 70, Lawrence County 33 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 3: George Rogers Clark (26-7) vs. Mercer County (21-13), 6 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 4: Frederick Douglass (24-8) vs. North Laurel (29-6), 8:30 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Game 5: Knott County Central (23-9) vs. Ashland Blazer (25-7), 11 a.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 6: McCracken County (32-2) vs. Bethlehem (28-7), 1:30 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 7: Mercy (24-9) vs. Cooper (29-3), 6 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 8: Henderson County (26-4) vs. Simon Kenton (19-14), 8:30 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Game 9: Quarterfinals: Owensboro Catholic (26-9) vs. Sacred Heart (33-3) | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 10: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 11: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 12: Quarterfinals | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Game 13: Semifinals | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 14: Semifinals | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 15: Championship | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

TOURNAMENT ROSTERS

Click here for the KHSAA rosters for all 16 teams.

TEAM STATISTICS

Click here for the KHSAA statistics for all 16 teams.

OUR LIVE COVERAGE

Jared Peck ( @HLpreps on Twitter ), Caroline Makauskas ( @cmakauskus on Twitter) and Josh Moore ( @JoshMooreHL on Twitter ) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament. And check out photos from this week by Ryan C. Hermens ( @ryanhermens ), Silas Walker ( @sigh_las ) and our freelancers.

VIDEO BROADCASTS

There are two options to watch the video stream of this week’s games:

Subscription service: Video coverage of every Girls’ Sweet 16 game will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network , which requires a subscription. The NFHS Network currently offers two subscription options — a monthly pass for $11.99 that will renew automatically, but can be canceled anytime and a $79.99 annual subscription that will renew automatically until canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states. Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription.

Pay per view: PrepSpin.com will also be offering HD streaming of individual games at a cost of $13.95 per game on its streaming website go.prepspin.com and its app, available in most app stores, including Roku, FireTV and AppleTV.

AUDIO BROADCASTS

Radio: List of Girls’ Sweet 16 radio affiliates .

Streaming audio: Audio coverage of every Girls’ Sweet 16 game also will be provided freely by the KHSAA through mixlr.com/khsaa/events/ . The Mixlr app is available in most app stores.

LIVE STATS

Live statistical updates of every Girls’ Sweet Sixteen game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Stat Broadcast .

TICKETS

Purchase tickets: Single games

MORE INFO

Here are some helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:

Rupp Arena fan entry procedures and clear bag policy

Rupp Arena parking diagram

Official tournament program (includes complete rosters and team photos)

Rupp Arena seating chart

Home Team Pep Section seating chart

Visiting Team Pep Section seating chart

List of KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 state champions and tournament scores

List of KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 state tournament records